Cardi B Confesses Major Hygiene Lapse, Shares Plans to Fix It

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Cardi B has something to confess.

The pregnant rapper is opening up about personal hygiene after a considerable lapse.

Usually, the mess is confined to Cardi’s personal life and her epic celebrity feuds.

But, after months without washing, it’s her hair that’s currently in a sorry state. Cardi’s sharing her plans to fix things up.

Cardi B arrives at the 2025 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 08, 2025. (Photo Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

How long has Cardi B gone without washing her hair?

During a recent Instagram livestream, Cardi B opened up about her hair hygiene.

She revealed to fans and followers that she has not washed her hair in months.

Specifically, Cardi shared that she has not “washed my s–t” in around two or three months.

She has plans, however, to oil her scalp and then to wash and braid her hair in the coming days.

As for her hair’s current state, Cardi doesn’t paint a positive picture.

Cardi B hops on instagram live and states that she hasn’t washed her hair in 3 months causing her to have roach and mosquito eggs all throughout her head. I expect nothing less from a dirty bitch from the Bronx. It’s so on brand for her. pic.twitter.com/U0fjBI55pH — On BS (@skinlooklikesoy) October 29, 2025

“I probably got all types of roach eggs, mosquito eggs, everything in this,” Cardi suggested.

Just for the record, mosquito larvae develop and thrive in standing water, such as a puddle or birdbath, not on the human scalp.

We are less familiar with roach eggs, but we looked it up. Roaches lay eggs within a protective sac and may leave them in crevices around a household.

Even if Cardi’s home has roaches, which is possible but feels unlikely, they would not seek her hair as a nesting ground.

However, the statement was likely a reference to how her scalp feels at present. In the livestream, as you can see, she was wearing a wig cap.

Cardi B attends MISTR’s National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 09, 2025. (Photo Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MISTR, Free Online PrEP)

Hair is politicized and policed, and she’s spoken about this before

Many people of color, and especially Black women, find that their hair seems to be singled out due to our culture’s white supremacist beauty standards.

Cardi B, who has lineage from both Trinidad and the Dominican Republic, is very well aware. And she has spoken about the politics of her hair before.

“I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case,” she emphasized back in 2021.

“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘bad hair,'” she affirmed.

Cardi correctly continued: “There’s no such thing as bad hair, and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. All hair is good.”

Like many celebrities, Cardi often appears in public while wearing a wig.

This past summer, her wigs made headlines because she was the defendant in a lawsuit.

(In fact, we strongly recommend that you watch comedian Josh Johnson’s stand-up about her trial — particularly when it comes to her interactions with opposing counsel)

Simply put, Cardi did not merely wear a wig to her trial. She wore different wigs each day, ranging from a black pixie cut to a curled blonde hairstyle.

The rapper changed her hair like she changed her outfits. She even cracked jokes about it to reporters after the fact.

Cardi B attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Hygiene lapses can and do happen — even to celebrities

Mental health, poverty, natural disasters, and more can cause people to go without basic hygiene upkeep in part or all of their body for unthinkable periods of time.

In some cases, the consequences can be dire and long-term.

However, Cardi B has the determination and the means to remedy what is probably a pretty unpleasant scalp situation. We’re sure that she’ll manage a full recovery.

As we mentioned, Cardi was at the center of a lawsuit just a couple of months ago. She has also been under stress due to the chaos of her personal life. Oh, and she’s pregnant.

Any of these factors could make someone struggle to address a key part of their daily upkeep, including hair and scalp hygiene. Removing the stigma from lapses like these can help people to more easily recover from them.