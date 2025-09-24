Cardi B Rival Says Stefon Diggs Is ‘A Gay Man’ Who Sexually Assaulted Sports …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Just days after releasing her aptly titled new album, Am I the Drama?, Cardi B is proving that she truly has a knack for attracting controversy.

Cardi recently revealed that she’s expecting a child with Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots.

Now, a rival rapper named JT is alleging that Diggs is a “gay man,” a claim first made by a sports management exec who says Diggs sexually assaulted him.

NFL Player Stefon Diggs and rapper Cardi B sits court-side during the first quarter in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

JT says allegations against Diggs should be taken seriously, urges public to ‘protect gay men’

Yes, there’s a lot to unpack here, so let’s get into it:

JT is the longtime partner of Lil Uzi Vert, who was the target of some scathing disses on Cardi’s new album.

Rather than releasing a song in response, JT took the fight to social media, where she reposted a video in which sports management exec Chris Blake Griffith alleges that Diggs drugged and sexually assaulted him.

“This is f–king NUTTS & sad! Gay men should be protected. I feel like this isn’t being taken seriously enough,” JT tweeted alongside the clip, adding:

JT of City Girls and Lil Uzi Vert attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

“CARDI B BABY FATHER A GAY MAN!!!!!!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS. I stand with the gays!!!!!”

“Not because of how he dress or express his self but because CHRIS said it out of his mouth!!!! JUSTICE FOR CHRIS. I stand with the gays!!!!!” she wrote in a followup post moments later.

Cardi B responds to allegations against Stefon Diggs

Never one to back down from a fight, Cardi was quick to respond:

In a series of since-deleted tweets, she refuted Griffith’s claims and accused him of trying to steal from Diggs (as well as boxer Gervonta Davis)

“Chris lied because he was stealing and got caught… there’s receipts for that. He lied on Gervonta Davis too and changed the story 1000 times,” Cardi wrote, according to Vibe.

NFL Player Stefon Diggs (R) and rapper Cardi B (L) celebrate after Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round NBA Playoffs between the Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

From there, Cardi hurled some very messy criticism at JT, shaming her for getting an abortion and alleging some sort of drama involving Lil Uzi’s previous girlfriend, Brittany Byrd.

“I want justice for them babies ya man make you abort everytime…ask what he told me about how he felt when he wanted to see Britt in that court room and she didn’t show up or do I need to play the audio??” She added, “And don’t let me say what he was sayin about Roc Nation… JUST UNGRATEFUL.”

JT has yet to fire back against those claims, but we’re guessing this beef is far from over.

Incidentally, JT tagged the New England Patriots in her posts about Griffith’s allegations.

Clearly, she’s hoping to get the man benched!