Cardi B Reacts to Boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ Paternity Drama: It’s Baby Mama vs. …

This much we know to be true:

Cardi B is pregnant with her fourth child, and NFL wide receiver Stefon Diggs is the father.

This much, meanwhile, the singer herself appears to just be learning much be true — and she doesn’t seem totally thrilled about it:

Diggs may have recently impregnated another woman.

Cardi B attends the Alexander Wang show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 12, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Late last week, People magazine obtained the legal paperwork from a lawsuit filed against Diggs by Aileen Lopera, a woman who goes by Lord Giselle on social media.

The lawsuit alleges that Diggs is the dad of Lopera’s five-month old daughter, Charliee, who was not yet born when she filed these papers that sought to determine paternity.

For his part, the New England Patriots played filed a response… contesting his paternity and requesting genetic testing of the baby, who was born in April.

If proved the father, Diggs went on to request joint legal custody, as well as joint payment for “reasonable expenses” related to the baby and Lord Gisselle’s pregnancy.

This now brings us back to Cardi B…

Stefon Diggs of the New England Patriots makes a one handed catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium on July 28, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

Referencing Shirley Brown’s 1974 song “Woman to Woman,” in which a woman reaches out to her partner’s mistress, the musician asked via a September 20 livestream:

“That’s your baby daddy, b—h? That’s my baby daddy, too.”

The 32-year-old is also mom to Kulture, 8, Wave, 3 and Blossom, 12 months, all with ex Offset.

She alluded to being a bit confused by the paternity development, which broke just one day after she revealed her own pregnancy during a September 17 appearance on CBS Mornings.

“What now?” Cardi B asked as she sprinkled cheese onto a casserole. “I don’t f–king know. We’ll figure it out, b—h.”

Cardi B performs during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The rapper has very much kept fans on their toes throughout each and every pregnancy.

Back in the summer of 2024, Cardi B announced she was pregnant for the third time… and ALSO announced she was getting divorced from Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” the singer wrote back then, adding:

“I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all!”