Nicki Minaj Calls Cardi B’s Daughter ‘Ugly’; Cardi Shoots Back That …

The Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B beef has been going on for years. Like, basically for as long as Cardi’s been famous.

But the war of words just went nuclear, thanks to Nicki’s decision to violate the number one rule of feuds: don’t ever target your rival’s children.

The latest volley between the platinum-selling rappers began when Nicki alleged that Cardi, who is pregnant with her fourth child, is also suffering from “HPV (human papillomavirus) and BV (bacterial vaginosis).”

Nicki Minaj attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Cardi B vs. Nicki Minaj feud somehow gets even uglier

Cardi fired back by accusing Nicki of using drugs during her pregnancy.

“Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn’t going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn’t reproduce from all them [percocets] scrambling your egg,” she wrote, adding:

“NOT ALLEGEDLY… Lord protect my babies.”

Nicki responded by going nuclear and attacking the appearance of Cardi’s daughter, Kulture.

Describing the seven-year-old “Kulture vulture,” Nicki shockingly added, “you ugly too.”

Cardi B performs onstage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

“B–ch you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that,” Cardi promptly shot back.

“Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you messed him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!!”

Cardi then addressed Nicki’s son — whose name is not publicly known, but who is affectionately known as Papa Bear — alleging that he’s nonverbal because of his mother’s drug use during pregnancy.

“Papa Bear I’m sorry you can’t speak and banging spoons because your mom couldn’t put the drugs down,” referring to a prior video of the child innocently clashing spoons together,” she wrote.

Host Nicki Minaj performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV)

“I’m sorry your mom isn’t even paying attention to you on your own birthday cuz she’s such an obsessed and dark-spirited hating h-e. I’m so sorry.”

Some observers believe Nicki then escalated matters even further, when she allegedly encouraged Cardi to get an abortion:

“Album flopped. Pu–y flopped. Never won a fight. Outrank you in your own gang. Stfu, come fight. Sympathy baby couldn’t pull 228K. Abort. Abort mission,” she wrote.

The back-and-forth continued from there, with Cardi once again pointing out that Nicki is married to a convicted sex offender.

Nicki’s opps never get tired of that particular tidbit — and with very good reason.

We’ll keep you posted as this increasingly ugly feud continues to escalate.

Hopefully, these two will keep the kids out of it going forward.