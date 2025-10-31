Virginia Giuffre: Family of Late Prince Andrew Accuser Celebrates Royal’s Downfall

Reading Time: 3 minutes

On Thursday, King Charles took unprecedented action by stripping his brother, Prince Andrew, of all royal lands and titles.

The decision comes after years of controversy surrounding Andrew’s alleged sexual misconduct.

The most prominent accuser was an American woman named Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by Andrew while being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein.

Giuffre took her own life in April, but today, her loved ones are celebrating the news that Andrew has essentially been ousted from the royal family.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York walks behind the coffin during the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall on September 14, 2022 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Martin Meissner – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Virginia’s brother Sky Roberts and sister-in-law Amanda Roberts broke down in tears while discussing Andrew’s downfall on the BBC show Newsnight.

“This normal girl from a normal family has taken down a prince,” Sky said through tears.

The family echoed those comments in a statement to People magazine:

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” they wrote.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her,” the statement continues.

Family members of Virginia Roberts Duffey, Scott Roberts (C), his wife Amanda Roberts (R) and brother Daniel Wilson, speak at the Stand with Survivors Rally in support of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s victims, in Washington, DC on September 3, 2025. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

“Today, she declares victory.”

News of Andrew’s expulsion comes just days after the posthumous publication of Virginia’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, in which she recounts the night when she was 17, and Ghislaine Maxwell instructed her to have sex with

“When we get home, you are to do for him what you do for Jeffrey,” Virginia quotes Maxwell as saying.

“Back at the house, Maxwell and Epstein said goodnight and headed upstairs, signaling it was time that I take care of the prince, In the years since, I’ve thought a lot about how he behaved.

“He was friendly enough, but still entitled – as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright.”

A copy of the book “Nobody’s Girl – A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is pictured in central London on October 21, 2025, on the day of its release in the UK. (Photo by NIKLAS HALLE’N/AFP via Getty Images)

Virginia first came out with her allegations several years ago, and for a long time, it looked as though the royals would take no action.

But this week, Charles stunned the world with an announcement about his brother’s future:

“His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” reads the statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

“Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.”

Andrew has not yet publicly responded to the Palace’s decision.