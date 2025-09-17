Cardi B Pregnant With Stefon Diggs’ Baby!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Cardi B is pregnant again! The platinum-selling rapper made the announcement during an appearance on CBS Mornings on Wednesday!

Late in the summer of 2024, Cardi welcomed her third child following her long-overdue split from Offset.

More recently, she appeared to hint at a new pregnancy. Now, she’s confirmed that she’s expecting baby number four with her current boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs!

Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Cardi B pregnancy rumor finally confirmed

The rumor spread like wildfire when Cardi appeared to be hiding a baby bump during court appearances for a recent civil suit (which she eventually won).

Cardi, of course, has a history of announcing her pregnancies in dramatic ways.

In July of 2024, Cardi B filed to divorce Offset. Finally.

The literal next day, she announced her third pregnancy.

On September 7 of that year, Cardi welcomed baby #3.

Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Amidst her pregnancy announcement, Cardi had acknowledged that she had been working to hide her pregnancy from fans.

“I’m so happy y’all know I’m [pregnant],” she tweeted in August of 2024.

“Now I can stop wearing those damn school girl skirts lmaoooooo.”

In early 2025, Cardi began wearing exactly that sort of skirt again. That would be extremely early to be pregnant again (most doctors would advise against it), but well within the realm of possibility.

Cardi B outsideeeee!! pic.twitter.com/njLuIWyM7J — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) January 28, 2025

Who do fans believe to be the father?

Throughout 2025, rumors linked Cardi with Stefon Diggs. The pair eventually confirmed that they’re dating, not with an announcement, but with frequent PDA.

The two have appeared together on multiple occasions. It even looks like they may have spent last Valentine’s Day together, which is traditionally a pretty big deal.

(People very early into a relationship might schedule dates to avoid V-Day, simply because it’s so significant for romance)

Without naming names, Cardi has told followers that her new man has been loving her “from head to toe” and bringing her a real sense of peace.

Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

However, rumors emerged on social media that Diggs has also impregnated an Instagram model by the name of Lod Gisselle.

Now, in theory, anyone could make any claim that they wished on social media.

But Gisselle following the account that leveled the allegation, according to The Jasmine Brand, seemingly lends credence to the rumor.

Cardi recently shared a clip of MC Debra saying: “You can’t give nobody your heart.”

Some have interpreted this as a heartbroken commentary on the rumors. We still don’t know if Stefon is currently expecting two kids by two different women.

Cardi B finally answers the bid question

“I’m having a baby with my boyfriend, Stefon Diggs,” Cardi bluntly stated this morning during an interview with Gayle King.

“I’m excited. I’m happy. I feel like I’m in a good space,” she added.

We’d like to be the latest to congratulate Cardi on baby number four!

We can’t wait to see what unique name she’ll go with this time!