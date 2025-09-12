Taylor Swift to Give Evidence in Justin Baldoni, Blake Lively Suit

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift is wading into the ongoing legal war whether she likes it or not.

From the start, she seemed to want no part of Justin Baldoni’s courtroom campaign against Blake Lively.

However, she has agreed to some conditional testimony in the still-ongoing lawsuit.

Is she going to drag Lively in her deposition? We’ll find out very soon.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift, and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift will be getting involved in the legal battle, after all

According to Page Six, court documents show that Taylor Swift has agreed to provide evidence in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s massive legal battle.

However, the singer’s deposition will be conditional.

Baldoni’s legal team must first persuade the court to extend the testimony deadline.

Actor Justin Baldoni attends the New York premiere of “It Ends With Us” at at AMC Lincoln Square in New York, August 6, 2024. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

The report details that Baldoni’s attorney insisted to the judge that they had not requested “a blanket 30-day extension of the discovery cut-off date.”

Instead, the lawyer clarified:

“Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25 due to Ms. Swift’s preexisting professional obligations.”

There is a reason for Swift’s reticence. Aside form the messiness of all, her new album comes out on October 3. She’s pretty busy hyping up The Life of a Showgirl until that date.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

What could she have to contribute?

Last winter, Justin Baldoni name-dropped Taylor Swift in his lawsuit, claiming that Blake Lively had effectively done just that by referring to Swift as her “dragon” and protector.

See, after having filed complaints about Baldoni, Lively sued him for sexual harassment and for retaliation.

There was an alleged smear campaign against her, as many may recall.

Baldoni’s massive lawsuit was thrown out in court, on the grounds that retaliatory lawsuits are illegal.

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

It has been Baldoni’s contention that he and Lively clashed over creative differences while making It Ends With Us, stirring up drama that has not, in fact, ended with them.

Though they do not officially being their trial until spring 2026, it seems to be Baldoni’s contention that Lively concocted allegations against him in order to push her version of the film.

Or to keep him from publicly complaining about their creative differences? It’s unclear.

Regardless, Lively contends that he was unprofessional and inappropriate. And she is not the only woman to have filed a complaint about Baldoni or about his production company.

Actress Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

What could she possibly have to say?

To be clear, Taylor Swift had a very limited involvement in the film itself.

She permitted the use of My Tears Ricochet. That’s it.

Neither Baldoni nor Lively seem to dispute that. But Baldoni is claiming that Lively used her friendship with Swift to intimidate him.

In October, we’ll find out if a deposition from Swift will tip the scales one way or the other.

But, ultimately, this doesn’t seem to be about her.