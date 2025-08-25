Blake Lively Smear Campaign EXPOSED in Bombshell Justin Baldoni Email: Report

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A bombshell email is exposing the Blake Lively smear campaign and the alleged role of Justin Baldoni.

His massive lawsuit was dismissed by the court due to a law against retaliatory lawsuits.

However, as the legal war continues with no end in sight (at least, not until their 2026 court date), more information is becoming public.

Including an email that appears to be a very direct conversation about how to orchestrate an “untraceable” media blitz against Lively.

What conversation launched the smear campaign against Blake Lively in 2024?

Late in the summer of 2024, around the release of It Ends With Us, a flurry of bad press erupted.

At first, there was public speculation. Why wasn’t Justin Baldoni, the director and one of the stars, with everyone else during the promotional tour?

Why didn’t any of the cast seem to have anything to say about him?

Then came a flurry of vicious and out-of-proportion social media attacks against Blake Lively.

It erupted swiftly, as if “everyone” on social media had simply awoken one morning hating her for a slightly tone deaf promotional tour.

On Monday, August 25, Page Six obtained an email from August 2024 featuring key players from the smear campaign against Lively.

Melissa Nathan, Baldoni’s publicist, introduces Jamey Heath of Wayfarer Studios to Jed Wallace, a PR contractor who owns Street Relations.

Wallace has marketed himself as a “hired gun” when it comes to public relations and defining a public figure’s image.

It sounds like there was a solid plan to protect Justin Baldoni’s reputation months before allegations came to light

Within this electronic conversation, the parties involved negotiated prices for a social media campaign.

The plan under discussion involved “creation of social fan engagement to go back and forth with any negative accounts, helping to change narrative and stay on track.”

There was an emphasis upon making the social media campaign “untraceable.”

The quoted price was around $25-$30,000 per month.

There was also talk of a PR crisis team for $9,000.

The plan aimed to “leverage relationships with Discord, Reddit, X, IG, TikTok, YouTube, etc. to expose behavior of Blake and other parties, both current and past.”

Additionally, the plan was to “engage directly with communities to adjust or influence the conversations taking place in real time.”

Perhaps the worst part of all of this is how EASY it was

Allegedly, the parties that Justin Baldoni involved did not have to go all-out on the smear campaign plot against Blake Lively.

Why? Because convincing social media to bombard a famous woman with vitriol is much, much easier than it should be.

The way that the Sophie Turner smear campaign backfired was an exception.

It is much more often for things to go the way that they did during the Brangelina divorce. It’s very sad.