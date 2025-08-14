Taylor Swift Fans Predict Pop Icon Will Drag Blake Lively, Praise Elizabeth Taylor on New …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve almost certainly heard by now, Taylor Swift announced her twelfth studio album this week.

On the podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason, Taylor revealed that The Life of a Showgirl will drop on October 3.

She also revealed the cover art and track listing for the album — and naturally, fans are already dissecting that information in search of clues.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Swifties expect Taylor to take shots at Blake Lively

As we’ve previously reported, the past year has been hard on Taylor’s friendship with Blake Lively.

The most famous woman on the planet was understandably not thrilled with being dragged into Blake’s messy legal war against Justin Baldoni.

There have been rumors of Tay stepping back from Blake amid her ongoing feud with her former co-star, but neither party has spoken publicly about the situation.

Now, Swifties are convinced that their queen is about to address the situation in song form.

Rapper Ice Spice, singer Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively prior to Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Two TLOASG tracks in particular — “Cancelled!” and “Ruin the Friendship” — are being cited as possible Blake diss tracks.

“Who else thinks Ruin The Friendship and CANCELLED! are about Blake Lively Taylor Swift…please,” one user tweeted, according to People.

“I am CER-TAIN that Ruin The Friendship on Taylor Swift’s new album is about Blake Lively.” added Brazilian TV personality Didi Effe.

Of course, unless one of those tracks turns out to be a lead single, we’ll have to wait until October to find out if Taylor is really throwing any shade at Blake.

In the meantime, another song has prompted more wholesome speculation.

Taylor Swift looks on prior to a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 10, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

One of the tracks is titled “Elizabeth Taylor,” and naturally, fans have concluded that the lyrics will focus on the star of Cleopatra and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

One such fan is none other than Liz’s youngest son, Christopher Wilding.

Speaking with TMZ, Wilding described Taylor as a “rare, positive role model for young girls.”

He added that he’s always “admired her philanthropy and courage to stand up for what she believes,” and he believes that his mom would’ve been a fan of Taylor’s.

Well, at least that’s one A-list actress whom Taylor could still be friends with!