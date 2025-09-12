Prince Harry Visits Wounded Soldiers in Ukraine

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prince Harry has had a busy week.

As previously reported, the polarizing figure reunited with his father on Thursday after about 19 months, spending an unspecified time in London opposite King Charles.

But that wasn’t the only major stop Harry made on his trip overseas.

On Friday, the Associated Press confirms that this member of The Royal Family actually stopped over in Ukraine to visit with wounded service members who have been fighting that country’s ongoing battle with Russia.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex takes part in a panel discussion on how social action positively impacts mental health with four young people who are involved with The Diana Award, in Salisbury Square on September 11, 2025 in London, England.

Specifically, Harry touched down in the capital city of Kyiv.

This visit marked the second time Harry has visited Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full scale invasion in 2022. He also made a trip to the western city of Lviv in April.

“We cannot stop the war but what we can do is do everything we can to help the recovery process,” Harry told the Guardian newspaper while on an overnight train to Kyiv.

The father of two has some experience in this area, of course.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks with an award recipient at the annual WellChild Awards 2025, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel on September 8, 2025 in London, England.

A British Army veteran who served in Afghanistan, Prince Harry is the founder of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style event designed to inspire military veterans around the world as they work to overcome battlefield injuries.

Ukraine is actually bidding to host these games in 2029.

Harry, The Archewell foundation set up by Harry and his wife Meghan Markle announced this week that it had donated $500,000 to projects supporting injured kids from Gaza and Ukraine.

The money will be used to help the World Health Organization with medical evacuations and to fund work developing prosthetics for seriously injured young people.

(Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Earlier this year, meanwhile, Harry expressed hope that he and Charles could one day get on better terms following years of estrangement over his and Markle’s battle to restore security protection in the United Kingdom.

“There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family,” Harry told BBC in May.

“This current situation that has been on our ongoing for five years with regard to human life and safety is the sticking point. It is the only thing that’s left.”