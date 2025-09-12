Erika Kirk Spotted For First Time Since Shooting As She Accompanies Charlie Kirk’s …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Erika Kirk clutched a rosary and fought back tears as she re-entered the public eye on Thursday.

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Erika’s husband, Charlie Kirk, was shot and killed during a speaking engagement at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

There have been reports that Erika was in the audience at the event where the shooting took place, but those claims remain unconfirmed.

Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk makes first public appearance since husband’s death

Understandably, Erika has mostly maintained a low profile in the days since her husband was killed.

But yesterday, she rolled down the window of the SUV she was riding in so that she could wave to supporters in Arizona.

According to a report from the New York Post, a crowd of people waved American flags as the motorcade carrying Erika and her husband’s remains arrived at Phoenix’s Hansen Mortuary Chapel.

Erika was joined by Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, who arranged to have Charlie’s remains transported from Utah to Arizona aboard Air Force Two.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Vance sang Kirk’s praises in a heartfelt X post shortly after news of the shooting went public:

“A while ago, probably in 2017, I appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox show to talk about God knows what. Afterwards a name I barely knew sent me a DM on twitter and told me I did a great job. It was Charlie Kirk,” the vice president wrote.

“Charlie was fascinated by ideas and always willing to learn and change his mind. Like me, he was skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016. Like me, he came to see President Trump as the only figure capable of moving American politics away from the globalism that had dominated for our entire lives,” he added.

“When others were right, he learned from them. When he was right–as he usually was–he was generous. With Charlie, the attitude was never, ‘I told you so.’ But: ‘welcome.’”

“Charlie was constantly calling and texting, checking on our family and offering guidance and prayers,” Vance continued in a separate post.

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk is seen onstage at the Fiserv Forum during preparations for the Republican National Convention (RNC) on July 14, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

“After every event, he would give me a big hug, tell me he was praying for me, and ask me what he could do.”

Supporters mourn alongside Charlie Kirk’s widow

Erika — a ministry leader and podcast host with millions of Instagram followers — has received an outpouring of support following her husband’s death.

President Donald Trump and other public figures have offered their condolences to the mother of two.

As we previously reported, a 22-year-old Utah resident named Tyler Robinson has been arrested in connection with Kirk’s death.

We will have further updates on this developing story as new information becomes available.