Jenny Slate Also Filed ‘It Ends With Us’ Complaint During Filming: Report

Jenny Slate has entered the chat. Or, at least, she might do that very soon.

The alarming details of Blake Lively’s amended complaint against Justin Baldoni include a mention that she was not the only person on the set who had major issues during production.

A new report sheds light on an alleged complaint that Jenny Slate filed during It Ends With Us.

She may be willing to testify on Lively’s behalf when this ugly legal battle goes to trial. What does she have to say?

Jenny Slate attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Did Jenny Slate file a complaint alongside Blake Lively’s?

On Tuesday, February 18, Blake Lively’s legal team filed an amended complaint. In addition to other harrowing details, the filing added that two other actresses would be willing to testify on her behalf against Justin Baldoni.

The documents themselves had redacted the names of both actresses in question.

However, it seems that we can now reasonably assume that one of them is Jenny Slate. If not, then it is possible that even more members of the It Ends With Us cast had an issue during production.

Jamey Heath and Justin Baldoni attend the opening night of The Six Feet Apart Experiment (SFAE) at The Landmark on October 26, 2021. (Photo Credit: Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Wayfarer Studios)

According to a detailed report by The Hollywood Reporter (in a story featuring the most unhinged cover art that anyone’s ever seen), Jenny Slate also filed a complaint to Sony during the It Ends With Us shoot.

Lively’s complaint is not solely against Baldini. And Slate’s complaint was actually against his producing partner, Jamey Heath.

It comes down to a housing issue for Slate’s family during the shoot, an “offer” to assist, and such a visceral discomfort that Slate filed a complaint with the distributor.

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate attend the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

What did Jenny Slate say in her complaint to Sony?

According to THR, Jenny Slate was renting a New York City apartment during filming. However, it was not a good location for her and for her toddler.

Unfortunately, she had a truly obscene security deposit. Moving to live somewhere more comfortable was possible, but would mean throwing away $15,000. (Or, worse, giving it to a landlord, like a gift)

Apparently, Heath offered to have his and Justin Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer, reimburse the security deposit cost. No problem so far, right?

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

Unfortunately, it was a problem. The offer for Jenny Slate to be able to move somewhere more comfortable without eating that cost (which, to be fair, was a work expense) sounds normal, perhaps even generous.

However, Slate refused. And she filed a complaint with Sony.

Apparently, Heath’s presentation of the offer made Slate feel “so uncomfortable — sources say he focused so intensely on the sanctity of motherhood and Slate’s role as a mother — that she filed a complaint to the film’s distributor, Sony.”

Jenny Slate attends the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024. (Photo Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The ‘It Ends With Us’ legal battle isn’t going away any time soon

One can only imagine what someone would have to say to make a $15,000 reimbursement drive someone to file a complaint. But it happens. And it reportedly happened to Jenny Slate.

Meanwhile, she has previously shown support for Blake Lively, praising her for being “a loyal friend” as well as a “trusted source of emotional support for me.” It sounds like they may have bonded over uncomfortable experiences on set.

Meanwhile, the THR story (the one with the bonkers cover art) seems to suggest that Baldoni’s Bahá’i faith may have caused Lively to “misunderstand” his words and actions on set.

That almost sounds more like a smear against Bahá’i than a defense of Baldoni. Everyone, including those of us who are minority faiths, needs to understand that sincerely held religious beliefs do not empower us to cross certain lines with others.