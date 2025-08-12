Taylor Swift Announces NEW ALBUM, Reveals Title and Cover Art!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You were right, Swifties.

Over the last few days, Taylor Swift fans have had an inkling that their heroine would make a major announcement while a guest on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, New Heights.

And you know what?

They nailed it.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 2, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In a teaser clip revealed just past midnight on August 12, Swift confirmed that she will soon be coming out with her 12th studio album.

It will be titled The Life of a Showgirl.

“Can I show you something?” Swift says to the aforementioned podcast’s host in this preview footage.

“Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it,” replied Jason Kelce.

“Yup,” Swift then says.

“What’s in it?” Jason asks, his eyes widening in surprise.

“This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” Swift responds.

(Instagram)

“TS 12!” Travis eventually cheers.

To be clear, the cover remained obscure in the video … while Swift’s website now displays the mysterious orange and green blurred album cover, alongside options to purchase vinyl, cassette and CD versions.

(The CD edition will come with a poster. The track list for the album was not revealed.)

The singer’s site says the products — available for pre-order — will ship before Oct. 13, but adds a disclaimer: “THIS IS NOT THE RELEASE DATE, OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE TO BE ANNOUNCED.

It’s been over a year since Taylor released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, which featured songs about her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, including “The Alchemy” and “So High School.”

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The full New Heights podcast featuring Swift will be released on Wednesday, and many observers think it will quickly become the most listened-to podcast in the history of the medium.

In another podcast trailed, Swift sits opposite her boyfriend.

“That’s such a nice color on you,” the Grammy winner says, looking up at the NFL superstar, as he wears a sky blue sweatshirt. “

“Yes, I know. It’s the color of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well,” Kelce says in response.

“We’re about to do a f-cking podcast!” Swift says.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been a romantic item for about two years now.

We recently heard the two were house-hunting and we’re still waiting to be told that Kelce has proposed.

The new album confirmation, meanwhile, comes a few months after Swift re-acquired the masters from her first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation, from Shamrock Capital in May.

As for Kelce? A new NFL season will kick off next month, which means we’ll likely be seeing Swift cheering her man on in person many times.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she previously told Time Magazine. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”