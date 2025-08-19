Isabela Ferrer Accuses Justin Baldoni of Harassment and Bullying Amid Blake Lively Legal …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

We have a new twist in the ongoing legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

As you likely know at this point, Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, accusing him of creating a hostile work environment on the set of the movie she produced and he directed, It Ends With Us.

At one point, Baldoni filed a $400 million countersuit against his co-star, although this legal action was dismissed by a judge in June.

Now? Isabela Ferrer has entered the picture…

Isabela Ferrer attends “Another Simple Favor” New York Screening at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 27, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

In court documents filed on August 17, the 24-year-old — who portrayed a younger version of Lively’s character Lily Bloom in the 2024 Colleen Hoover adaptation — accused Baldoni and his associates of acting “inappropriately” towards her after she received a subpoena from Lively’s counsel as part of the aforementioned legal dispute.

According to Ferrer’s attorneys, the actress reached out to Baldoni’s Wayfarer Studios production company to have her legal fees covered in accordance with her movie contract.

However, they claimed Ferrer soon received a reply from the company … asking her to “relinquish control of her response to the Lively subpoena to Wayfarer” before being granted compensation.

“From that point forward, Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control and otherwise act inappropriately towards Ms. Ferrer,” her lawyers alleged in court documents, adding that Baldoni has filed a motion against Ferrer to “harass” her after she refused to agree with his team’s terms.

Isabela Ferrer attends Armani Beauty celebrating Luminous Silk Foundation and Concealer in NYC at Twenty Three Grand on June 18, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Armani Beauty)

Baldoni’s legal team has served a subpoena demanding Ferrer turn over “all documents relating to any discriminatory, harassing, retaliatory, inappropriate or unwelcome action, conduct or statement” made during production or post.

This may all come across as complicated, but it comes down to this:

Lively believes that Ferrer can back up her claims against Baldoni.

Therefore, Lively has issued a subpoena that requests Ferrer’s testimony be included in her pending legal case.

Baldoni, it seems, is allegedly trying to prevent this from happening.

Justin Baldoni attends the “It Ends With Us” New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on August 06, 2024. (Photo Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

“Unfortunately, the Motion is just the latest in a broader pattern of conduct by Baldoni to bully Ms. Ferrer,” her attorneys argued in court documents.

“While Ms. Ferrer will faithfully comply with her legal obligations under any subpoena, summons or court order, she obviously will not be intimidated or extorted by any party to otherwise participate in the proceedings.”

Furthermore, Ferrer’s legal team claims the delayed negotiation over Ferrer’s indemnity is a “transparent attempt to put financial pressure on” the actress, writing in this document:

“Ms. Ferrer has already had to resist Baldoni’s inappropriate conduct in connection with her response to the Lively Subpoena.”

Her attorneys also stated in their filing that Ferrer has received “personal threats and hateful statements” from social media users since the filing of Baldoni’s motion against her.

Justin Baldoni attends “The Boys In The Boat” New York Screening at Museum of Modern Art on December 13, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Baldoni has denied all of Lively’s allegations.

A trial date has been set for March 2026.

“This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened,” Baldoni’s lawyer said in a statement this June.

“Most importantly, Ms. Lively’s own claims are no truer today than they were yesterday, and with the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking.”