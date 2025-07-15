Blake Lively Scores (Another) Victory in Justin Baldoni’s Legal War

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Blake Lively just scored another, albeit smaller, victory.

In June, the court dismissed Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.

There are laws specifically against retaliatory lawsuits of this nature, as Lively’s attorneys had pointed out. The court agreed.

Now, the court has sided with Team Lively in a dispute over a deposition.

Actress Blake Lively attends the New York special screening of “Another Simple Favor” at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York on April 27, 2025. (Photo Credit: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

This Blake Lively deposition was a point of contention

Court battles are about so much more than an eventual verdict, judgment, or settlement. There are countless smaller points of contention along the way. These little decisions can add up — in cost and in consequences.

In this case, Blake Lively has been seeking to have her upcoming deposition take place at her lawyer’s office.

Justin Baldoni has countered, alleging that she is using her “celebrity status” to get her way. Or, at least, that she was trying to.

Actor/filmmaker and VOS Honoree, Justin Baldoni speaks onstage at the Vital Voices 12th Annual Voices of Solidarity Awards at IAC Building on December 09, 2024. (Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Vital Voices Global Partnership)

Well, Page Six reports that the court concluded that attorneys can depose Lively at her attorney’s office.

Her team had expressed concerns about the deposition taking place at Baldoni’s lawyer’s office. Among other things, there have been realistic worries of paparazzi and other media outlets ambushing her.

Relatedly, Baldoni’s team must submit a list of people who will attend the deposition.

Blake Lively attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TIME)

What did Justin Baldoni’s team want?

Apparently, Justin Baldoni’s team objected to the request to locate the Blake Lively deposition on her home turf.

They reportedly worried that this location will hinder their ability to privately discuss the deposition.

(Just for the record, depositions are a standard part of most court cases. Disagreements over where to hold these formal meetings are also very common)

Justin Baldoni attends Nights of the Jack friends and family nights at King Gillette Ranch on October 08, 2022. (Photo Credit: Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Nights Of The Jack)

Team Baldoni had characterized Lively’s attorney’s arguments as a “tantrum” in court.

The argument was essentially that Lively was behaving like a princess and trying to take control of the trial just as she allegedly did with the film, It Ends With Us.

Lively’s team countered that this lawsuit is a serious matter and includes topics like sexual harassment and retaliation. As such, they felt that Baldoni, and not their client, has been creating a “spectacle” at every turn.

Blake Lively attends the “Another Simple Favour” photocall at the Corinthia Hotel on April 15, 2025. (Photo Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

This legal war is far from over

Late in the summer of 2024, an obvious smear campaign launched against Blake Lively.

In December of 2024, she filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment on set — and of coordinating the smear campaign against her.

Baldoni responded with a nine-figure lawsuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The dismissal of that lawsuit was a victory for Lively, but the fight isn’t over yet.