Scooter Braun & Sydney Sweeney ‘Overwhelmed’ by Backlash to Relationship …

Alleged couple Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney aren’t loving the backlash.

The actress’ Bad PR Summer ended with reports in early September that she was dating the infamous record executive.

Does it make sense? No. Sometimes, people make bad choices.

A new report says that both Braun and Sweeney have felt taken aback by the public response. They really didn’t see this coming?

Actress Sydney Sweeney arrives for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at LA Live in Los Angeles on September 14, 2025.

Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney are reportedly dating

According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney really are dating for some reason.

The report emphasizes that they are still a very new couple.

And, according to the inside source, they are “taking it slow.”

Controversial record executive Scooter Braun attends the 2024 ADL "In Concert Against Hate" at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall on November 18, 2024.

The insider shared that Braun and Sweeney feel “overwhelmed by the backlash they receive” for their alleged relationship.

Yes, people did not take it well.

It’s been a tough summer of Sweeney, and a tough several years for Braun.

“They think the hate was blown out of proportion,” the source revealed.

They really didn’t anticipate the backlash?

In early September, reports first claimed that Scooter Braun was somehow dating Sydney Sweeney.

People had spotted the two out and about much earlier in the summer, in Venice during Jeff Bezos’ tasteless wedding takeover.

However, they had not been alone.

There were real doubts as to whether the report could be true.

Actress Sydney Sweeney attends the "Christy" premiere party hosted by World Class Canada and Audi at Vinny during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 05, 2025.

Many had hoped that it was just a weird rumor, perhaps one designed to harm Sweeney’s public image.

(As we mentioned, her public perception has taken a hit, largely due to the eugenics dogwhistles in an American Eagle ad in which she starred)

Even those of us who have emphasized that she did not write the tone-deaf ad are admittedly struggling to understand why she’d date an infamous music mogul.

Scooter Braun attends the premiere of FXX's "Dave" at Directors Guild Of America on February 27, 2020.

Sweeney’s fans aren’t really understanding her choices

There is, as always, no accounting for taste.

Some of the world’s most wonderful people find themselves drawn to dirtbags.

Alleged dirtbag Scooter Braun and Sydney Sweeney found each other this summer, according to reports.

We’ll just keep our fingers crossed that they lose each other just as quickly.