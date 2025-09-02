Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun: Dating For Some Reason? [Report]

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Is Sydney Sweeney really dating Scooter Braun?

Early this summer, the critically acclaimed actress was filmed with the controversial record executive while attending Jeff Bezos’ infamous Venice wedding.

Now, a report says that the two are dating.

Many are groaning, lamenting Sweeney allegedly making another poor choice. Others simply don’t believe it.

Wait, when did this happen?

In late June, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez shut down the city of Venice (there’s some hyperbole there) for their gauche wedding extravaganza.

At that time, a TikTok denizen spied 27-year-old Sydney Sweeney and 44-year-old Scooter Braun walking together in the city.

Sweeney wore a floral dress. Braun had the look of just about any generic man.

(Famous men, please dress in more interesting ways if you don’t want to be basically invisible)

To be clear, there was no discernible PDA during the outing.

This was no cozy couple’s stroll. Amélie Tremblay — a French-Canadian model — was also walking with them.

The two beauties clearly spent time together as well, as evidenced by their eye-catching photoshoot that Tremblay shared on Instagram two months ago.

Are Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun dating?

According to a new report from Star, Sydney Sweeney is now dating Scooter Braun.

The report is light on details, and does not mention a time when the alleged relationship began.

However, it says that Braun is confiding to those closest to him that he and Sweeney are an item.

He is also reportedly asking them to keep things quiet for the time being.

In 2018, Sweeney began dating Jonathan Davino, who is only a couple of years younger than Braun. The two were engaged until early this year, when they broke things off.

The extraordinary actress was also the subject of relationship rumors with Glen Powell.

That was, of course, just a promotion for Anyone But You. Films will continue to push these narratives so long as people keep falling for them.

Despite his infamy in terms of how many celebrities and their fans view him, Braun has also experienced human love.

He was previously married to Yael Cohen for seven years. They split in 2021 and share three children.

Is it true?

As we acknowledged, a lot of people are condemning Sydney Sweeney for allegedly dating Scooter Braun. After the recent American Eagle scandal, this would appear to be yet another baffling choice.

But … is that true? Because there are all sorts of wild rumors about Sweeney on the internet, because people are inherently incapable of being normal about her.

Even if Braun were telling friends that he’s secretly dating Sweeney, that’s not the same thing as the two actually dating. (Also, there’s no proof that he’s said anything of the sort)

Many on the internet will wait until People or TMZ or Sweeney herself confirms the relationship rumor. Until then, it’s just one of many things that could be true.