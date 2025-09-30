Maddie Brush Breaks Down, Says She Has No Relationship with Dad

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Poor Madison Brush, you guys.

On this past Sunday’s Season 20 premiere of Sister Wives, the daughter of Janelle and Kody Brown burst into years over her relationship with her famous dad.

Or her lack of a relationship, really, we should say.

(TLC)

“I might have to step out,” Brush tearfully said at one point in a confessional alongside husband Caleb Brush during the September 28 episode, adding of where things have gone wrong between her and Kody:

“You want your dad to show up. You want reconciliation. I know I played a part and I’m angry because I’m still trying to learn to not be disappointed.”

Last year, Maddie detailed how little contact she has with her father.

In general, even Kody has admitted that he has next to no connection with nearly any of his kids.

In November, two years after Janelle and Kody separated, Madison confirmed she had cut off her dad due to his lack of boundaries in their fractured family.

“I’m still learning how to just see him for who he is,” Madison added in a confessional on this premiere. “I’m trying to understand that maybe he didn’t know how to show up. He might be hurting.”

Kody Brown is interviewed here by TLC. (TLC)

This sounds like a generous viewpoint, in our opinion.

It’s more or less a consensus at this point that Kody is selfish and that he sucks and that he’s the one who has failed his sons and daughters.

For his part, the father of 17 admitted in the episode he would “really love” to have a better relationship with the children of his ex-wives.

“I literally just compartmentalized the heartbreak,” Kody said in a separate confessional during the show. “I don’t know what to do. I would love healing with every single person I know.”

However, the narcissistic reality star isn’t necessarily willing to compromise to get to that point.

Kody addresses Robyn in an intense moment. (TLC)

“We’re at an impasse here,” he explained. “Because this healing can only happen on their terms only.”

Yeah. They’re your children, dude. You have the responsibility to step up here and to meet them where they are.

Previously, Madison shared that her terms included her father acknowledging the reality of their family.

“There was a lot of anger and he’d be like, ‘That’s not true!’” Madison said during a November 2024 appearance on The Authentic Society podcast. “And I’m like, ‘It is true. I know this firsthand.’”

As she succinctly put it, “He didn’t like having a mirror held up.”

Sister Wives airs at 10/9c on Sunday nights on TLC.