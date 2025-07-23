Sydney Sweeney Goes Topless for American Eagle, Gives New Meaning to ‘Great …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

You may have already known that Sydney Sweeney has enviable genes.

But a new American Eagle ad campaign is asking you to focus instead on the actress’ stylish jeans.

Yes, Sydney is the new face of the iconic clothing brand. And she’s kicking off her new gig in style.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Apple TV+ premiere of “Echo Valley” at AMC Lincoln Square 13 in New York City on June 4, 2025. (Photo by DAVID DEE DELGADO/AFP via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘great jeans’ signal start of back-to-school season

In most parts of America, we still have several weeks of very balmy weather ahead.

But in certain regions, the start of a new school season is just around the corner, and Sydney is signaling that denim is still as cool as it was when the first season of Euphoria premiered. (That’s seven thousand years ago, for those keeping track at home.)

“There is something so effortless about American Eagle – it’s the perfect balance of being put-together

but still feeling like yourself,” she said in a statement accompanying today’s announcement.

“It’s rare to find a brand that grows with you, the way American Eagle has for generations,” she continued. “They have literally been there with me through every version of myself.”

Sydney Sweeney receives the IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award at The Getty Images Portrait Studio Presented by IMDb And IMDbPro at InterContinental Toronto Centre on September 08, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

Perhaps in order to keep the focus on the jeans, Sydney opted to go topless in some pics.

A new major brand deal for Sydney

After admitting that she struggled financially early in her career, Sydney is raking in the dough these days.

Not only is she one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses, she’s also inking major endorsement deals left and right.

According to Marketing Dive, the American Eagle rollout began last week with “postings around New York City that read ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.'”

Those signs were reportedly altered today with the help of “stunt doubles” who changed the word “genes” to “jeans.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 35th GLAAD Media Awards – Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Okay, the pun is a little corny, but desperate times call for corny measures.

And American Eagle is ramping up for back-to-school shopping season at a time when people are still worried about how they’re gonna put eggs on the table.

Sometimes, you need to go all-in by signing an eight-figure deal with America’s hottest actress and leaning heavily on a cheesy running joke.

Next up for Sydney is a biopic of the boxer Christy Martin, for which she reportedly gained 30 pounds and learned how to box.

There have also been reports that Sydney is partnering up with Jeff Bezos to launch a lingerie line that will be available exclusively through Amazon.

We think it’s safe to say her money troubles are well behind her these days.