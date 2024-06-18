Scooter Braun Starts His Retirement With A Dig At Taylor Swift

Scooter Braun has called it a career – but not without one last dig at Taylor Swift.

On Monday, June 17, the long-time manager — who rose to prominence by working with such stalwarts as Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande — confirmed he was retiring from music management after 23 years.

“I have been blessed to have had a ‘Forrest Gump’-like life while witnessing and taking part in the journeys of some of the most extraordinarily talented people the world has ever seen.

“I’m constantly pinching myself and asking ‘how did I get here?’ And after 23 years this chapter as a music manager has come to an end,” said Braun in a lengthy and self-serving Instagram statement.

While the statement was, in a word, LONG, many took the time to read it carefully. Those who did were rewarded with the Easter Egg everyone was expecting: a subtle dig at adversary, Taylor Swift.

Scooter Braun’s Shot At Taylor Swift in Retirement Announcement

“It’s a strange feeling because I think I have wanted this for a while, but I was truly afraid to answer the question ‘who would I be without them?’ I was really just 19 years old when I started. So for my entire adult life I played the role of an artist manager on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

“And for 20 years I loved it. It’s all I had known.”

It’s at this point that Scooter goes on to talk about all of the celebrities he’s managed over the years. From Justin Bieber and Usher to Tori Kelly, Carly Rae Jepson, and the other villain in Taylor’s story, Kanye West.

And that’s just the thing; Taylor’s name did not come up in his list of artists to thank for working with him. At least, not directly!

Here’s where things got interesting. Scooter made a point to talk about not just the highs of his career, but the lows:

“There has been a lot said about what is happening in our company… and in my career. When we had success I smiled, and when we were attacked I always tried to take the high road. But for the last 3 years I have begin to feel that taking the high road has created confusion and ambiguity as to who we are.”

Oh, he was “attacked”? By whom, exactly? By Taylor and her team who wished to protect their legacy? Or maybe by some of his other female clients.

Remember, Braun was fired by Grande and Demi Lovato last year amid reports that he was basically a huge A-Hole.

The Scooter/Taylor War Revisted

Back in 2018, Braun’s company acquired the rights to Swift’s first six albums … which prompted Taylor to absolutely roast Braun for trying to control her career.

Braun eventually sold Swift’s catalog for hundreds of millions of dollars, while Swift went on to record her own record-breaking versions of these same albums and songs.

While we’re still waiting for Reputation and Taylor Swift, the superstar has more than made her point in the longevity of her career and the star power she wields.

As for Scooter, his next move includes spending more time with his family.

Scooter Thanks His Kids: Both Biological & the ‘Baby’ That Started It All

Continued Braun in his social media message, citing the kids he shares with ex-wife Yael Cohen:

“As my children got older, and my personal life took some hits, I came to the realization that my kids were 3 superstars I wasn’t willing to lose.

“The sacrifices I was once willing to make I could no longer justify. It was time to step into a new role… [I must now become] a father first, a CEO second, and a manager no more.

Braun explained he’s been thinking of stepping away from management for “the past two years,” although the idea began to feel more real in summer 2023 — as “one of my biggest clients and friends told me that they wanted to spread their wings and go in a new direction.”

We’re assuming this is a reference to Bieber.

In his retirement announcement, Braun continued:

“You see, life doesn’t hand you YOUR plan, it hands you GOD’s plan. And God has been pushing my in this direction for some time.

“I have nothing but love for those I have worked with over the years, and as we develop a different working relationship, I will always be in their corner to consult and support them whether it be directly or from afar.

“Every client I have had the privilege of working with has changed my life, and I know many of them are just beginning to see the success they deserve. I will cheer for every single one of them.”

Concluded the pompous executive:

I never saw how this chapter would end, hell, I never even saw it happening. But it did. And I will cherish every moment of it. I made my plan… but it turns out I like God’s plan better Cheers!”