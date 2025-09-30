Tyler Robinson ‘Appears’ In Court Without Showing Face: What Happens Next?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Alleged Charlie Kirk shooter Tyler Robinson appeared in court on Monday — sort of.

The 22-year-old Utah native did not physically go in front of the judge. Instead, his lawyers explained that he would be attending the hearing over a remote feed without video.

Witnesses say the unusual arrangement created an even more bizarre atmosphere for what was already a very tense day in court.

Tyler Robinson’s unorthodox court ‘appearance’ raises questions

No reason was given for Robinson’s absence.

Fox News reports that it’s “unusual but not unheard of” for defendants to appear remotely at pretrial hearings.

Robinson previously used a remote video feed for his arraignment.

He’s due back in court on October 30. When the judge asked if Robinson would be present for his next hearing, an attorney for the accused killer replied simply, “Yes, your honor. Thank you.”

As for why Robinson was permitted to keep his distance from the courtroom, Fox notes that “security concerns may have been on everyone’s mind” following Sunday’s attack on a Mormon church in Michigan.

Robinson was raised in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints — commonly referred to as the Mormon Church — which was the denomination of the parishioners who were attacked on Sunday.

It’s unclear if the two cases are in any way related, but court officials may have decided not to take any chances.

What’s next for alleged Charlie Kirk assassin?

Robinson, of course, stands accused of shooting and killing Charlie Kirk while the conservative commentator was addressing a crowd at Utah Valley University.

He’s been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering, and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

Robinson was not required to enter a plea on Monday, and it’s unclear if federal charges will be added to his laundry list of state charges.

Prosecutor Chad Grunander said in court that his office is in possession of a “voluminous” amount of discovery material pertaining to the murder.

Grunander says the evidence includes thousands of witnesses, an online confession from Robinson, and a note reading, “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it.”

