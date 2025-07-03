Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Enormous Breasts’ Earned Her an Invite to Bezos …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

As you’ve likely heard by now, Jeff Bezos married Lauren Sanchez in a star-studded ceremony in Venice last week.

The wedding was only attended by 200 guests, and yet it seemed like every A-lister in Hollywood was on hand.

It’s a situation that’s raised a lot of questions, chief among them: Is Sydney Sweeney actually friends with Jeff Bezos?

Sydney Sweeney attends the “Echo Valley” European Premiere at the BFI Southbank on June 10, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

It seems weird, right?

Like, how is it possible that one of the most powerful men in the world has found time to form a friendship with an actress who’s 34 years his junior?

Are Jeff Bezos and Sydney Sweeney low-key besties?

Sure, Kylie Jenner was also at the wedding, but at least she and Jeff have the common bond of being billionaire entrepreneurs.

Yes, there were a lot of seemingly random names on that guest list, but Sydney’s might have been the most random of them all.

So how did she wind up there? As always, Megyn Kelly has a bonkers theory, and she explained it in detail on her show:

Amazon’s founder Jeff Bezos and spouse Lauren Sanchez Bezos leave the Aman Hotel on the third day of their wedding festivities, in Venice on June 28, 2025. (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

Megyn Kelly offers yet another hot take

“How does she wind up there?” Megyn rhetorically asked of Sydney’s attendance before offering her own hypothesis:

“Sydney Sweeney’s the new toast of the town out there because she’s got these enormous breasts that everybody’s obsessed with,” she said.

From there, Megyn went on to explain that most of the guest list made sense to her:

“If you told me it was like Lauren Sánchez’s colleagues from the first news station she worked at, sure, that’s normal,” Kelly continued, adding:

“That’s what a true friend would do, invite their lifelong friends. Or, Jeff Bezos when he first opened Amazon, yeah, OK, I get it. Even Bill Gates was there, I’ll give him that one, huge fellow tech titan.”

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2024 People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 18, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

But the Sydney invite was the one Megyn just couldn’t wrap her head around.

Team Sydney explains

A source for Sydney confirmed to Page Six that the actress “is not friends with either one of them,” but attended the three-day festivities “to pay respects to the ‘boss,’ just like in the old days of Hollywood.”

Of course, in “the old days of Hollywood,” stars were typically employed by a single studio.

Sure, Sydney has starred in projects produced by Amazon Studios, including the 2021 film The Voyeurs.

But she also appears in an HBO series and a new Apple TV+ movie. If David Zaslav or Tim Cook get remarried, will she have to “pay respects” to them too?

Whatever. The important thing is, when you get married, your wedding guest list doesn’t need to make sense to anyone else, least of all Megyn Kelly.