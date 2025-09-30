Amber Portwood Boasts She ‘Paved Way’ for ‘Teen Mom’ in Latest …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood wants recognition for paving the way for the Teen Mom franchise.

The former reality TV villain has turned to some of the worst social media apps for attention after walking away from the MTV series.

She seems to be fond of presenting herself as a perpetual victim while simultaneously extolling her own praises, even when her account of things doesn’t seem to match reality.

Now, she’s taking credit for the Teen Mom franchise, at least in part. She’s also, despite everything, saying that she has no regrets.

Speaking energetically into her phone, Amber Portwood expresses herself. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber Portwood will always be her own #1 fan

As is too often her habit, Amber Portwood spent an alarming amount of time on TikTok over this past weekend.

(If there is anyone remaining in her life who loves and cares about her, they should encourage her to stop)

As you can see in the clip below, she went on TikTok Live to directly, well, fight with commenters.

While clutching an eye-catching cup, Amber Portwood wishes that she had been able to access the same basic healthcare that her teen daughter now can. (Image Credit: MTV)

Amber at one point insisted that social media followings do not impress her.

She turned around and boasted that she accrued more than “5 million” just from being on Teen Mom.

Amber then bragged that she “paved the way” for that show to exist.

It’s unclear if she’s trying to say that she helped put it on the map or something else.

She has ‘paved the way’ and also ‘made waves’

“That’s hard! You don’t know what hard is,” Amber Portwood seemed to yell at a TikTok commenter.

“Don’t come for somebody who’s already paved the way and made waves!” she shouted.

“Began it and ended s–t.”

Amber ranted, insisting: “Don’t come at that person out of anybody, don’t come at that person!”

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

“I promise you, they’re going to know more people, know more than you, be more wise about things,” Amber boldly insisted.

“And,” she insisted, “have way more experiences than you could ever understand!”

Amber declared, this time not inaccurately: “It’s another beast to be in the entertainment industry for 20 f–king years than here on TikTok.”

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

NO regrets? Really?

Still riding some sort of emotional high, Amber Portwood sang her own praises and insists that she regrets nothing. Not even her own regrettable actions.

“Everything that I went through, no, I do not have any regrets,” she proclaimed.

“Why? Because of the people I helped.”

She rambled: “Done. Like, it’s just done. I’m gonna keep doing what I’m doing, which is a beautiful thing today.”

Sitting on her porch, Amber Portwood chats on ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter’ before she allegedly quit. (Image Credit: MTV)

Obviously, a string of nonsensical statements full of self-aggrandizement sounds a lot like a mental health episode.

This is not the first time that she has sounded delusional.

But though Amber is very openly mentally ill, we should be careful to acknowledge that this might just be Amber talking.

You don’t need a mental health crisis or a manic phase to rewrite history. Or to snap at your own alleged “fans.”