Amber Portwood Claims ‘I Joined the MARINES’ in Unhinged TikTok Live Rant

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood put her foot in her mouth. Again.

She’s telling two contradictory stories. The most recent version has Teen Mom fans calling her out, accusing her of “stolen valor.”

Why?

Did Amber once join the Marines to the point of nearly shipping out? According to Amber’s most recent version of events, yes.

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

When did Amber Portwood ‘join the Marines’ exactly?

Back in 2022, Amber Portwood came out with a book, So, You’re Crazy Too?

Within its pages, The Ashley reports, she wrote about going to a military recruitment office. This was after MTV had sent her to rehab, but before she went to prison in 2012.

Teen Mom fans remember that this was a time when Amber was still deep into drugs.

Her hope was that signing up for the military would be a way out of he legal issues. (That’s not how it works)

While clutching an eye-catching cup, Amber Portwood wishes that she had been able to access the same basic healthcare that her teen daughter now can. (Image Credit: MTV)

“Before drug court officially began, my mom took me to the place where they did intake for the military,” Amber wrote in her book.

According to her, when she “asked for forms to fill out to enlist in the Marines … the woman at the front desk laughed at us.” That is not the usual reaction that military recruiters give to applicants.

“I don’t know if she recognized me from TV, or just took one look at all the legal troubles we listed on the application,” Amber admitted.

“But she said the military would not accept me and seemed confused as to why I would even want to enlist.”

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

Here’s what she said in yet another TikTok Live

Fast forward to 2025 and Amber Portwood’s latest ill-advised TikTok Live session.

It will surprise no to hear that Amber was n a random fight with another TikTok user. Her perceived foe’s handle contained the phrase “American Mama,” which apparently set off Amber. (What doesn’t?)

“I have a brother that served — twice — in actual combat Army, 2008,” Amber boasted.

“You have no clue what you’re speaking of!”

Amber Portwood receives an update on her biological daughter’s life and health. (Image Credit: MTV)

She then taunted with the claim: “I joined the Marines, darling.”

Amber immediately doubled down:

“I joined the Marines! Did you know that honey? But you know why I couldn’t go? Because I was in too much trouble and they couldn’t get one thing down.”

She continued: “So, who’s the American Mama here? Because I was going to go fight for my country!”

So what is the truth?

When another TikTok user, recalling the passage in her book, accused her of stolen valor, Amber Portwood tripled down.

“Girl, I didn’t say I was in the military,” she insisted after saying I joined the Marines.

“I said I signed up for the Marines and I was about to be shipped out, but they could not get one of my things down. That’s all that happened. I was the second girl in Anderson [Indiana] to ever go. My mom brought me, how about that?”

Continuing her taunting tone, Amber jabbed: “Oh yeah, baby, I went to join the Marines, honey. I was in that office, I signed — I did everything. They just couldn’t get one thing down and that’s the only reason I couldn’t go.”

It sounds like Amber edited herself just a little towards the end. Anyone who cares about her well being might want to discourage her from going on TikTok Live. Like, ever.