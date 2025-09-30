Keith Urban Girlfriend? Singer Already Dating in Wake of Nicole Kidman Divorce

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Keith Urban has allegedly moved on from Nicole Kidman.

Yes, already.

Just hours after we first learned that Kidman and Urban were splitting up after 19 years of marriage (the actress officially filed for divorce on September 30), TMZ is reporting that the singer has found a girlfriend.

The website would like to make one thing clear, however…

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 8, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

It’s unclear whether Urban was involved with this individual while actively working on his marriage to Kidman; they could very well have hooked after the pair separated.

This is possible because E! News previously quoted an insider who said Urban and Kidman had been living apart “since the beginning of summer.”

In the case of this mysterious new girlfriend, TMZ simply writes that “sources connected to Kidman say “all the signs point to the fact Keith is with another woman. Let’s just say, Nicole doesn’t dispute that, but she’s still shocked over it.”

Well, sure.

The celebrities had been married since 2006 and share two kids.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Based on what we’ve been able to gather thus far, Kidman fought hard to try and save her relationship.

However, TMZ reports that Urban has rented his own home in Nashville and has shown no signs of wanting a reconciliation.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” a source told People Magazine on Tuesday.

Kidman and Urban didn’t talk too often about their romance with the press, but the former said just last year that she was “so lucky that I have Keith who’s just my love, my deep, deep love” when sitting down with People.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on January 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (GETTY)

News of their split came months after Kidman attended the Met Gala by herself in May.

She and Urban were last spotted out in public at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game in Nashville on June 20, an outing that came just five days before their 19th wedding anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️ @KeithUrban,” the veteran star captioned a photo of her snuggling up with Urban as he held a guitar.

We wish both halves of this now-former couple nothing but the best moving forward.