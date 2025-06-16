Amber Portwood Plays the Victim: I’m Too Poor to Live Near My Son!

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Amber Portwood is complaining on social media again.

That’s nothing new, of course. But this time, things are a little different, as Amber is almost taking accountability for something. Almost.

As you’re probably aware, Amber’s son, James, lives with his father, Andrew Glennon, in Southern California.

Amber Portwood does not look too happy in this photo. (MTV)

With Amber’s daughter, Leah, now in her teens (and basically wanting nothing to do with her mom), this seems like it would be an ideal time for the former reality star to relocate in order to spend more time with her youngest.

But Amber says she simply can’t afford to make the move from Indiana to Cali.

Amber Portwood says she’s too poor to follow her ex out West

“You guys think that I can afford to live in freaking California?!” Amber shouted during a recent TikTok Live session, according to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup.

“Hold on, we’re having an issue here. I cannot afford to live in California, first of all.”

Amber went on to explain that her son and his father live in particularly posh parts of the state.

“Second of all, my son lives in Santa Barbara and Malibu,” she continued. “I damn sure cannot afford to live there! What the f–k?!”

Amber Portwood appears on MTV during a ‘Teen Mom’ reunion show. (MTV/YouTube)

From there, Amber offered up a little lesson in regional real estate, informing her audience that she couldn’t even afford a home in “the slums of Los Angeles.”

“Do you know how much money that is, you guys?” Amber asked, adding, “And who the hell wants to live there?”

Okay, she didn’t use the most sensitive language there, but this is still Amber Portwood we’re talking about. If she goes live and doesn’t threaten anyone with physical violence, we take it as a sign of personal growth.

Amber is still all about that Hoosier life

“I cannot move to California,” Amber reiterated, in case you somehow missed the point. “There’s no way … I could do that right now. I’m sorry, but it’s just so the truth.”

Amber Portwood has an unusual look on her face in this scene from a Teen Mom episode. (Image Credit: MTV)

And yes, she’s blaming her absentee parenting on her financial situation, which is pretty lame

But she’s sort of taking accountability by not blaming her ex and instead admitting to her financial woes.

It wasn’t all that long ago that Amber claimed to be independently wealthy as a result of her incredible talent for daytrading.

These days, she’s unemployed and presumably living off of endorsement deals. But at least she’s admitting it!

Amber has talked about flipping houses in the years since she quit Teen Mom, but it doesn’t look like she’s made much progress there.

We’re not surprised. After all, that’s a career that generally requires one to get off the couch.