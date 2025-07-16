Jenelle Evans Blasts ‘Delusional’ Amber Portwood, May Actually Be Right for …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Jenelle Evans is not a fan of Amber Portwood ranting and raving on TikTok Live.

No one is — except perhaps for Amber and her most devoted supporters.

It is a sad, sad day when you lose the high ground to Jenelle.

But Amber has said things so abhorrent that they’ve even shocked a Teen Mom alum who’s even worse than she is. What is this world coming to?

Jenelle Evans offers her account of her two most recent breakups. (YouTube)

Imagine getting called out by Jenelle Evans, of all people

On Tuesday, July 15, Jenelle Evans took to TikTok Live to put Amber Portwood on blast.

Obviously, many people have so much to say about Amber.

Though Jenelle herself was using the same platform, she singled out Amber’s unhinged TikTok Lives in which she rants and rambles and often says loathsome things that she cannot unsay.

Wearing a bold pair of glasses and a striped top, Amber Portwood recalls the well-deserved rejection that she received from her daughter for years. (Image Credit: MTV)

“What’s my thought on Amber and her crazy Lives?” Jenelle asked.

“Honestly, I wasn’t even going to comment earlier about it,” she admitted before commenting.

“But it’s just delusional, that’s all,” Jenelle described with uncharacteristic accuracy.

“That’s all I gotta say.”

Jenelle Evans on Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (MTV)

What if Leah sees this?

Additionally, Jenelle Evans condemned Amber Portwood for doing these red flag TikTok Lives when Lean Shirley, her estranged daughter, might be watching.

Of course, she then remembered that the same could be said of her.

With that in mind, she adjusted her criticism.

“I know right now my kids could possibly be watching my Live,” Jenelle explained. “So I’m not gonna sit here and be manic or act crazy or get drunk and go Live late at night until 3 in the morning.”

Despite her many flaws, Amber Portwood does sometimes make a solid point. And she’s doing just that during this confessional moment from Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. (Image Credit: MTV)

“But I was thinking last night, I was like, ‘Dude, Leah’s probably watching her Lives right now’ and [Leah’s probably] like, ‘Oh gosh, she’s Live again,'” Jenelle described.

“Leah probably has her friends texting her like, ‘Oh your mom’s Live again.’ Just annoying as s–t,” she speculated.

Jenelle went on to claim that what she posts has “changed a lot” now that her kids are older. It sure would have been nice if she’d put her kids first years ago.

Maybe divorced David Eason before he could do so much damage.

Jenelle Evans rocks some glasses in this Teen Mom photo. (MTV)

‘Teen Mom’ paychecks cannot last forever

“What’s she going to do when the show ends? Riddle me that,” Jenelle Evans demanded regarding Amber Portwood.

“Right now she’s chillin’ on a couch and collecting those checks and saving that money.”

She suggested: “She better save it for as long as she can, because eventually it will run out, if the show’s over.” Reportedly, the show may very much be over.

“What is she going to do when it ends? She’s going to have to get a real job I guess? Beg people for money on TikTok I guess, I don’t know,” Jenelle speculated.

A lot of people are wondering the same thing.