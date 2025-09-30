Erika Kirk: ‘Witch’ Who ‘Cursed’ Charlie Kirk Ahead of Shooting …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

One of the more bizarre stories to emerge from the murder of Charlien Kirk had to do with a media stunt that turned out to be very poorly timed.

Just days before the shooting, the news and culture site Jezebel ran a humor piece in which the author described the process of paying a witch from Etsy to put a curse on Kirk.

No actual harm was intended by the writer, who appears to hold the standard belief that witchcraft is not “real” in any material sense.

But it seems that one of the witches involved feels responsible for causing undue “distress.”

Erika Kirk wipes away tears during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Priestess Lilin issues apology to Erika Kirk

One of the supernatural practitioners who was contacted for the “We Paid Some Etsy Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk” article has spoken with the Daily Mail and asked for a “private conversation” with Charlie’s widow, Erika Kirk.

“We regret any distress experienced. What we do is done based on an impartial perspective and at a professional level,” the witch, who goes by the name Priestess Lilin, told the outlet.

“We respect the widow’s feelings and welcome a private conversation to address her concerns,” she added.

According to the priestess, the curse was spiritual in nature and was never intended to cause any physical harm.

“Our spells are spiritual in nature and we do not perform actions that are intended to cause physical harm,” she explained.

The debate over Charlie Kirk’s legacy continues

Charlie Kirk’s rhetoric made him a divisive figure in life, as many recognized his most inflammatory content as the sort of speech that has historically led to violence.

He’s remained divisive in death, with rightwing politicians declaring him a free speech martyr, and figures on the Left pointing out that Kirk was a professional provocateur and a gun rights absolutist who believed that deadly force is a necessary evil in America.

It’s important to note that no sane person on either end of the political spectrum is celebrating Kirk’s death, and obviously, Priestess Lilin wants to make clear that she never wished violence on anyone.

As the discourse regarding Kirk’s life and legacy continues, it would be beneficial for both sides to bear in mind that his belief in the importance of free speech was one of Charlie’s most deeply held principles.

In other words, he probably wouldn’t be a fan of comedians being canceled in his name or anyone receiving death threats because of their words.

As we enter the final months of 2025, hopefully, the nation can come together on core beliefs such as: no one should be killed for their words, and no one’s words should encourage violence.