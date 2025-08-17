Gosselin Daughters Come Out as Queer; Do They Have Support from Their Infamous Mom?

Reading Time: 4 minutes

For many years now, we’ve provided a number of updates about Jon and Kate Gosselin.

Most of these updates have been eye-rolling and/or nausea-inducing, too.

Take the time Jon trashed Kate as pathetic. Or the time Kate slammed Jon as a thief and a liar.

In this case, however, we’re here to talk about the former couple’s kids. Two in particular. Both of whom admirably came out with some personal news.

Cara Gosselin, Kate Gosselin and Mady Gosselin of the reality TV show “Kate Plus 8” visit “Extra” at The Levi’s Store Times Square on June 11, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Two Gosselin Daughters Comes Out as Queer

During a TikTok Live session, Mady Gosselin — who is now 24 and a recent college grad — revealed that she identifies as queer.

After her 21-year-old sisters Alexis, Hannah, and Leah joined the discussion, fans asked about the their pronouns and sexuality, prompting Alexis to indicate that she, too, is part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It mostly has to do with my sexuality,” she said, acknowledging that she had a boyfriend and explaining her definition of queer.

“To me, [queer] is a comfortable word to use for myself. So that’s what it means to me, but it does mean a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”

Alexis, for her part, was single. But ready to mingle with someone!

“If you’re a lady and you want to hit up a really fun, loving, annoying girl, there she is,” Mady said, pointing toward her sister.

“We want to do The Bachelorette to find Lex a Bachelorette!” Hannah added.

Kate Plus Eight villain Kate Gosselin gives a horrified expression about learning that her date continues to visit rough establishments even after seeing things go wrong. Weird — shouldn’t hat have made her feel encouraged about her chances? (Image Credit: TLC)

How The Gosselin Daughters Are Doing Today

Mady is the twin sister of Cara; they are the oldest of eight children Jon and Kate Gosselin share.

While the twins were students at Syracuse and Fordham University, respectively, Hannah and Colin Gosselin, lived with their dad and did not speak to their mom.

Joel, Aaden, Leah, and Alexis Gosselin, meanwhile, also reside with their mom and do not speak to their dad.

Considering how quiet Kate Gosselin has been on social media for awhile, and considering her reputation as a generally terrible person, one fan asked whether Kate supports her daughters’ lifestyle and/or sexuality?

Kate Plus 8 villain Kate Gosselin is trying to date, but is caught off guard when her date takes her to a speakeasy. She admits that she didn’t know what the word means. (TLC)

“People keep asking if our mom supports our relationships. Obviously, yes,” Leah said on TikTok.

In a separate TikTok Live session, Alexis and Hannah talked about when Alexis first came out as gay.

“Hannah realized something was up, and then the next time we saw each other, she was like, ‘Yeah, you’re [gay],” Alexis explained.

She also admitted to being scared to come out to her family members.

“I had told all my friends, I had told all my favorite teachers…I was kind of stressed about [telling my family],” Alexis said.

“I was just really anxious about it and, it sounds awful, but after awhile I think the anxiety got at me. Then I told family and it’s not that bad.”

She added:

“What I said was, ‘I’ve always been [gay] and it doesn’t change who I am.

Kate Gosselin speaks forcefully here into the camera while being featured back in the day on TLC. (TLC)

“It’s not going to change me, so you’ve always known this part of me. I just didn’t specifically tell you.’ Most of my siblings knew.”

Defending The Family

In February, Mady issued a statement via TikTok in regard to negative comments being made about her and her siblings.

“The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever, is not your business,” she said.

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business.”