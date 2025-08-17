Kim Kardashian Makeover: Look, I’m Blonde Again!!!!!

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kim Kardashian, is that really you?

On August 15, the mother of four shocked social media followers when she debuted a radical new hairstyle and color, going back to blonde locks for the first time in awhile.

“👩🏼 About that time,” the 44-year old wrote via Instagram on Friday alongside a picture of her latest makeover.

What do you think, folks?

(Instagram)

The superstar’s well-known friends were quick to praise up her latest ‘do in the comments, with rapper JT of the City Girls writing, “Favorite color on you!”

Her former hairstylist Scotty Cunha, meanwhile, said, “I love blonde Kim so much.”

This isn’t the first time the SKIMS founder has dyed her hair or changed up her look, of course.

Most recently, the reality star went with a curly blonde bob wig in the campaign for a business collaboration with Roberto Cavalli, More famously, though, she sported platinum blonde locks for a couple of her most recent MET Gala appearances.

Kim Kardashian leaves the Gritti Palace Hotel on the wedding day of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with Lauren Sanchez, in Venice on June 27, 2025. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP) (Photo by MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images)

In 2024, Kardashian dyed her hair specifically at the request of Maison Margiela creative director John Galliano, who assembled her outfit and her appearance for the event that year.

“This has been in the planning, obviously, for weeks,” her hairstylist Chris Appleton told E! News after the 2024 MET Gala. “And John mentioned as soon as we did a fitting that he would love to see Kim blonde because the silver tones and we wanted to show that into the hair.”

Two years prior, for the 2022 MET Gala, Kim also walked the red carpet as a blonde.

“The hair look was simple to highlight the platinum color, giving the hair color and dress the attention,” Appleton told Vogue in 2022, referring to Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s classic bedazzled gown. “I wanted it to be iconic to Marilyn, but also iconic to Kim when she has her blonde moment.”

Kim Kardashian attends the 2024 Kering for Women dinner at The Pool on September 09, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kardashian, who we just wrote about because she broke down in tears while discussing her ex-husband, has remarked on the past that she feels like a different person when blonde.

“I’m a totally different person,” Kim told Allure in 2022. “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.”

She added back then:

“As soon as I go back to brunette, I’m a boss.”