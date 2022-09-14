Kate Gosselin to Jon: I Never Stole Sh-t! You Still Owe Me $132k, Bish!

The feud between Jon and Kate Gosselin is turning ugly!

Actually, it’s been ugly for about 15 years, but now, there are large sums of money and very specific allegations involved!

It’s almost a shame that these two are no longer starring in a reality show together — although might involve them occasionally coming within 100 feet of each other, which seems like a very bad idea.

As you may recall, Jon recently accused Kate of stealing $100,000 from their kids’ trust funds.

Kate says she merely “borrowed” the cash, which is the sort of thing that people say when they get caught stealing.

It’s rare that Jon has the moral high ground, and we’re sure he’s enjoying every second of it.

Meanwhile, Kate has filed an adverse revival, requesting that Jon be forced to make payments towards an old judgement, regarding back child support.

Taking full advantage of the fact that he’s no longer objectively the worst of two terrible parents, Jon claims that Kate requested an inappropriate amount of child support, and her original filing “prejudices the welfare and is against the best interest of the minor children.”

Now, Kate is clapping back via her attorney, who recently made some scathing comments about Jon in an interview with Us Weekly.

“Kate’s integrity is impeccable. I can’t say the same for Jon Gosselin,” Richard J. Puleo told the tabloid.

“He clearly owes her $132,875 in child support, not counting interest, from the day it was entered.”

Now, a source close to Jon has fired back, alleging that the child support claim is “a complete fabrication.”

“Jon owes no money to Kate for child support,” the source said, claiming that Kate was actually ordered to give Jon money to pay for Hannah and Collin’s senior high school.

“There is proof in legal documents from June 2018 that show the Superior Court of PA quashed Kate’s appeal for Jon to pay her $132K,” the insider added.

“They quashed the whole thing so he never owed her any money.”

Jon fired the first shot in all of this, claiming in August that Kate had been living off the money she stole from their kids.

“It’s disgusting and it’s morally wrong,” he told The Sun at the time.

“Parents are not supposed to withdraw any money from these accounts without permission and without drawing up paperwork that they will pay it back — but she has produced no paperwork and no payments have been made,” Jon continued.

“You can’t just live off your kids’ money. It makes me feel disgusted. She has been on TV telling the world she has saved her children’s money when she’s actually been stealing from them — she’s a hypocrite.”

As for why Jon chose to go public with the allegations, one insider says the goal was to expose Kate in order to prevent further theft.

“It’s going to help [Kate] see that these children shouldn’t have had their money taken, and it’s going to show the other children that their money’s been taking,” the insider said.

“If they didn’t know before, they know now.”

Of course, there’s no saying what sort of impact this latest conflict might have on the couple’s children, but as usual, it seems that neither of the Gosselins is too worried about that.