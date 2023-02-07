Mady Gosselin Claps Back at Haters: I Am NOT a “Crazy Child Star!”

Mady Gosselin has been through an awful lot in her young life.

Obviously, Mady’s upbringing was far from stable, and her family’s dysfunction was displayed for millions of television viewers.

She was thrust into the spotlight as a child, with no say in the matter.

But now, as a 22-year-old college student, Mady has made it clear that if she’s going to remain in the public eye, she’s going to do so on her terms.

Mady Gosselin is a popular presence on TikTok. (Photo via TikTok)

Mady is a popular presence on TikTok, where she’s amassed over 200,000 followers.

The achievement is all the more impressive when you consider that Mady is quick to call out users whose comments cross the line.

Last month, Mady called out racist trolls on her page, and now, she’s responding to followers who think they know her family intimately, simply because they watched a reality show.

@madygosselin Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it! ♬ original sound – madelyn

Mady’s latest video is a response to a comment in which a follower speculated about the mental health of her siblings and theorized about what steps might be needed for the family to begin “healing.”

“I’ve been getting hate mail since I was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. Learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness,” she said in the clip.

“This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge,” Mady continued.

Mady has recently made it clear that she won’t tolerate any bullying from her followers. (Photo via Instagram)

“The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business.”

Mady went on to explain that everyone has the right to privacy, regardless of whether or not they once appeared on a reality TV show.

“As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business,” she continued.

Mady Gosselin has Jon and Kate for parents. Sucks for her, doesn’t it? (Photo via Instagram)

Mady went on to explain that the concern for her siblings is misplaced, as they’ve all grown up to be bright, well-adjusted young adults.

“Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you’ve seen, my siblings are doing so well,” she explained.

“They are all amazing people. They are all smart, they are all kind, they’re driven students, they’re working hard, they’re funny, they’re stylish.”

Mady Gosselin is trying to live her best life in college. But the haters won’t leave her alone. (Photo via Instagram)

Mady concluded with comments that should serve as a mantra for every social media user on the planet:

“What I share on social media is my choice and you are not entitled to anything more than that,” she said.

“I’m sorry if that’s hard to hear, but that is a boundary that I have set for myself and for what I share on here about my family and if you can’t respect it, then unfollow me or I’ll block you.”

Mady Gosselin stares intensely into the camera for this screen capture, which she shared to Instagram.

Obviously, she’s dealing with intrusions into her personal life that few of us can imagine.

But Mady’s comments serve as a reminder that all of us have a right to privacy, and a fondness for using social media doesn’t negate that fact.