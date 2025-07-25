Taylor Swift Gets Shade from Denise Welch, Mother of Matty Healy: ‘We’ve …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been over for more than two years.

And yet, not long enough.

Not long enough for her fans. And, it seems, maybe not long enough for his mom.

Healy’s mother is talking like her son dodged a bullet. Even though that’s sort of the opposite of the rest of the world’s take.

On ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Denise Welch is hesitant to answer a question about her famous son’s love life. (Image Credit: Bravo)

Matty Healy’s mom has some things to (not) say about Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is getting some shade from Denise Welch, mother of Matty Healy.

On the Thursday, July 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live, Welch sat down to chat with Andy Cohen.

Naturally, the segment included questions about The Tortured Poets Department, the 2024 album that — to the astonishment of many — included numerous songs that appeared to be about Healy.

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode,” Welch quipped.

“But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad that I lost,” she admitted.

The bold confession elicited understandable gasps from the audience.

“Not that I have anything against her at all,” Welch wisely clarified. “It was just — it was tricky.”

Andy Cohen and Shannon Beador don’t seem to know how to react as Denise Welch more or less goes off on her son’s famous ex. (Image Credit: Bravo)

SHE can’t say anything, but there’s ‘a whole album about it’

Denise Welch gave the clear impression that she resented that she could not discuss the Taylor Swift and Matty Healy debacle when the billionaire singer clearly can — after a fashion.

“She — listen, you’re not allowed to say anything,” she griped, “and then she writes a whole album about it.”

To be clear, none of the TTPD songs name-drops Healy.

And the album’s title seemingly takes its name as a reference to another ex, Joe Alwyn.

In the opinion of Denise Welch, she’s glad that a certain billionaire singer is not her daughter-in-law. (Image Credit: Bravo)

However, “Guilty As Sin,” “Down Bad,” “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” all appear to be references to Swift and Healy’s ill-advised entanglement.

Welch insisted that Healy took Swift’s musical account of events “all in good grace.”

She emphasized: “He is very happy with his amazing fiancee Gabriella, who is gorgeous. So, we’ve moved on.”

Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Who dodged a bullet, exactly?

From May to June of 2023, Taylor Swift had what fans labeled a “dirtbag summer” with Matty Healy.

Even though the ill-advised relationship took place in the spring.

Prior to this, they had been longtime friends.

Sometimes, friends-to-lovers makes for a perfect romance. Other times, it destroys the friendship that existed in the first place.

Clearly, it was the latter in this case.