Travis Kelce Shares Rare, Intimate Photos of Romance with Taylor Swift

If a picture says one thousand words… then Travis Kelce just gave us an entire soliloquy about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Late on July 24, the future Hall of Fame shared a number of photos to his Instagram account, writing as a caption that he had “some adventures this offseason” and that he “kept it 100.”

Many of these photos featured Kelce and Swift, including the very sweet and funny one below:

(Instagram)

As you can see, the athlete and the artist are donning all-white outfits while posing for the camera.

To make the moment even better, they each rocked fitted hats with anchors on them, with Travis’ cap reading “Captain” while Taylor’s was adorned with, “First Mate.”

Yep, folks. They appear to be going quite strong at the moment.

In another snapshot, we see Swift and Kelce looking sleek in matching black outfits at a restaurant, with observers noticing Kelce’s phone screen in the corner and how proves the Kansas City Chiefs star has a photo of him and his girlfriend as his wallpaper.

AWWWW, right?!?

(Instagram)

Earlier this week, Kelce compared himself to a prostitute and said his relationship with Swift was akin to the movie Pretty Woman.

This was meant to be a self-deprecating comment; Kelce just meant that Swift is a high-class, wealthy and impressive individual, while he is… a bit different.

Cut to another image, meanwhile, and we get a look at the couple bundled up in coats and hats while goofing around during what we think was their snowy trip to Montana with Erin Andrews in March.

Kelce is pretending to kick the camera, Swift has a huge smile on her face and her arm around her man and it’s just so gosh darn adorable…

(Instagram)

Travis and Taylor have been an item for nearly two years now.

Fans continue to wait for a proposal announcement, but neither Travis nor Taylor has said much about having any future wedding plans.

Instead, they’re clearly having a blast with each other.

In about six weeks, the NFL season will kick off once again, which means Swift will almost definitely be spotted once more at a number of Chiefs games.

Despite the two recently making their red carpet debut, this actually marked the first time Kelce uploaded pictures of his famous girlfriend to social media.

Unsurprisingly, the post has already surpassed one million views and has become Kelce’s most popular to date.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2024 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Swift, for her part, initially showed off Kelce on her Instagram page way back on June 22 of last year when she published an epic selfie that featured herself, Kelce, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage at her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium the day prior.

“Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales,” the superstar wrote alongside the photo.

This isn’t to say Kelce has been shy about his romance, of course.

“That’s my girl. You know what I mean?” he explained during the June 25 episode of Barstool Sports’ Bussin’ With The Boys podcast. “That’s my lady. So it’s like, I’m proud of that.”