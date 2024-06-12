Gabbriette Bechtel: Who is Matty Healy’s Brand New Fiancee?

Reading Time: 3 minutes

It appears to be official:

Matty Healy has moved on from Taylor Swift.

The 1975 frontman, who is mostly known for having dated Swift back in the day and for now being the subject of multiple tracks on her new album, is no longer hung up on the pop star.

Far from it, in fact.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs live on stage during day two of Lollapalooza Brazil at Autodromo de Interlagos on March 25, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Mauricio Santana/Getty Images)

Nine months after going public with Gabriella “Gabbriette” Bechtel, the model announced on June 11 that she and the British rocker are ENGAGED!

Bechtel announced this exciting piece of news by sharing a snapshot of her tattooed hand, which is sporting a custom black diamond ring adorned by small diamonds around the stone and band … alongside a cheeky reference to Charli XCX’s newest album.

As she wrote on her Instagram Stories, which Matty also reposted, “MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT.”

Bechtel was in attendance at a Charli XCX concert when she dropped this romantic bombshell.

Matthew Healy of The 1975 performs at St Jerome’s Laneway Festival on February 08, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Mackenzie Sweetnam/Getty Images)

In another social media photo, Gabbriette took a mirror selfie pointing her ring finger up, displaying her new jewelry.

Healy’s mom, meanwhile, also confirmed the news, gushing over the couple’s latest milestone on her show Loose Women.

“I have known for a few weeks that Matty got engaged,” Denise Welch said on the June 12 installment of this program. “They went over to see their friends Charli and George in New York, I woke up this morning to the fact that they’ve put it on Instagram! Instagram official!”

She added of the engagement rock:

“Black diamond. He had it made for her, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. She’s absolutely gorgeous. We couldn’t be happier — she’s everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law, so I’m thrilled.”

Gabriette Bechtel is excited to marry Matty Healy. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

As for this Gabriella Bechtel person?

She was born in Orange County, California on July 28, 1997. The singer-model is of Mexican and Swiss-German heritage.

In 2018, the beauty was recruited by Charli XCX to become the lead vocalist for the punk band, Nasty Cherry.

Along with fellow members Chloe Chaidez, Debbie Knox-Hewson and Georgia Somary, Bechtell released three EPs and told their story in the Netflix documentary I’m With the Band: Nasty Kitty.

Mostly working now as a model, Gabriella Bechtel has appeared in various spreads for magazines and campaigns for Good American, Versace, Marc Jacobs and Savage Fenty… while walking the runway in shows for Alexander Wang and Bottega Veneta.

Gabriette Bechtel is seen during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video)

Prior to her relationship with Healy, Bechtel was with fellow model and Bob Dylan’s grandson, Levi Dylan.

Healy, as cited above, dated Swift before she dumped him last summer and got together with Travis Kelce.

Bechtel and Healy first sparked romance rumors in late 2023 when photographers spotted the pair kissing in New York City.

In April, Gabbriette told Homme Girls that it was love at first sight, saying simply of her now-fiance:

“He came to L.A., and we’ve been in love ever since.”