Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Split: Dirtbag Summer is Over!!

Summer isn’t officially here for another couple of weeks, and Taylor Swift’s fans — many of whom had hoped that this nightmare would end before July — are breathing a collective sigh of relief.

They’d worry that she wouldn’t have Matty Healy out of her system by then.

But a recent, and very public, hint suggested that whatever these two had going had come to an end.

And now, the speculation is over. Taylor and Matty have split!

Taylor Swift performs onstage on the first night of her “Eras Tour” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

As the meme-slash-horror-film says: The evil is defeated!

TMZ reports that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have split, confirming fan suspicions after this weekend’s hints.

If you see any Swifties posting a 20-year-old photoset of Nicole Kidman celebrating her divorce from Tom Cruise, that’s what this is about. You’re seeing collective elation.

Matty Healy attends the Christian Dior After Show Party at the the 30 avenue Montaigne Dior flagship store on June 24, 2022. (Getty)

According to someone very close to the former couple and their split, Taylor Swift is once again single.

However, even those who were pretty familiar with what was going down don’t seem to have any clue about the breakup.

One moment, the two were continuing their entanglement. The next, they were consciously uncoupling.

Taylor Swift attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

Truth be told, most Swifties are so relieved at the news that they barely have any follow-up questions.

The general vibe is that they’d rather just move on and forget that this unpleasantness ever went down.

Why? Because Matty Healy kinda sucks and they want good things for Taylor. This whole mess was pretty toxic, and left a lot of her most dedicated fans feeling queasy.

Matty Healy of The 1975 performs onstage during KROQ Absolut Almost Acoustic Christmas 2019. (Getty)

Truth be told, some — not all, but some — of the criticisms of Matty seemed to be overblown. Others were dead-on.

As is often the case with stan Twitter, legitimate criticisms could get lost in a sea of extraneous detail, and a lot of the conversation lacked nuance.

However, even if Taylor herself didn’t see eye-to-eye with fans about her longtime friend, it looks like she, too, thought better of their “situation.”

Taylor Swift fans are having trouble finding arffordable tickets. And the singer assures fans she’s on top of the situation. (Photo via Getty) (Getty)

Many assume that Taylor’s initial reason for spending this special time with Matty in recent months was because she needed someone there to support her.

She had so recently split from Joe Alwyn. That was a long-term relationship. And it seems that part of that breakup was a growing distance between them.

Matty was, in short, a rebound. People have done worse. Some of her fans would argue that Taylor has done worse, while others have asserted that she most certainly has not. (Did we all just collectively black out and forget that John Mayer exists?)

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Retransmission with alternate crop.) The 1975 performs onstage at “Not So Silent Night,” a RADIO.COM Event, at SAP Center on December 07, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for RADIO.COM) (Getty)

Over the weekend, Matty dropped a major breakup hint. Namely, he made out with a security guard at one of his shows.

Matty’s not dating the guard. Rather, for years, he has made out with random audience members. It’s part of his act with The 1975.

But it’s something that he cut out doing earlier this year. And then he started up again over the weekend. Now, fans are counting their blessings. Taylor’s fans, anyway.