Todd and Julie Chrisley: Real Life is Harder Than Prison Life!

Todd and Julie Chrisley are convicted criminals who recently received a pardon from the President of the United States because they’re rich and white and often say nice things about him in public.

These same people would very much like your pity.

On the the July 23 episode of their Chrisley Confessions 2.0 podcast, the law-breaking spouses delved into their lives ever since Donald Trump gave them their freedom back in May.

Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley attend the grand opening of E3 Chophouse Nashville on November 20, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for E3 Chophouse Nashville)

“Life is rougher than prison life,” Todd said on air, explaining his point further as follows:

“I mean, that’s a sad thing to say because it is so horrific, the conditions that you’re there for … but that’s from a physical standpoint, but from an emotional and psychological standpoint, it is harder dealing with day to day.”

Julie agreed with her husband.

“There’s very little you can do because you’re in prison,” she said. “And people told me this when I first got there, you can’t live out there and in here at the same time because it’ll literally run you crazy. And the longer you’re there, the more removed you become to the world.”

Todd and Julie Chrisley are criminals who were set free by Donald Trump. (GETTY)

This isn’t a totally nonsensical point.

When you’re simply an inmate, especially at the sort of facility that houses the Chrisleys, there’s not a lot to stress out over. There simply isn’t much one has to do or worry about because one’s life is so limited and regimented.

This said… the Chrisleys have their podcast and a new reality show coming out and remain very, very rich.

Despite having been found of financial fraud and other crimes in 2022, they’re doing pretty darn well at the moment.

Todd Chrisley speaks onstage during the ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Julie and Todd share four kids and obviously missed them a great deal while behind federal bars.

“The longer that people are away from their kids, as crazy as it sounds — because it’s a double edged sword — the easier it becomes because you get into your own routine,” Julie told listeners.

“It doesn’t mean you don’t miss them, you don’t love ‘em… I had to just watch out for me. I had to take care of me. I had to make sure that I was good, as good as I could be. Physically, mentally, spiritually, emotionally, and that’s all I could really do.”

During this time, one of Julie’s kids was lobbying on behalf of her parents’ release — but NOT, Savannah Chrisley has sworn, trading any sexual favors for their pardon.

(Image Credit: USA)

Elsewhere, Julie almost tried to garnered sympathy from the pardon because it meant she and Todd were just, like, instantly free.

Inmates one second. Regular citizens the next.

“We didn’t have to go to a halfway house. So, we don’t have to answer to a probation officer,” Julie said on the podcast. “We’re not limited as to where we can go and how we can move. So, I think we were thrown right back into the real world.”

The real world for wealthy, privileged people who are liked by the President, that is.

A few days after he was pardoned, meanwhile, Todd sat down for a press conference and said:

“I want to thank first and foremost my lord and savior because that’s who got me through it.”

Todd and Julie were found guilty in 2022 for conspiring to defraud Atlanta-area community banks to get more than $36 million in personal loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia.

They also “conspired to defraud the Internal Revenue Service,” per this same office.

