Justin Bieber Announces New Album, Settles $26 Million Debt With Scooter Braun

It’s been a busy day for Justin Bieber!

And for once, we have some updates on the troubled singer that are not entirely negative.

Yes, it was revealed today that Justin will be dropping his seventh studio album on Friday.

We also learned that the Biebs managed to settle his beef with former manager Scooter Braun — and it only cost him $26 million!

Singer Justin Bieber takes part in the draft during 2024 NHL All-Star Thursday at Scotiabank Arena on February 01, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

First, the bad news: Justin was just forced to fork over

Back in 2022, Justin pulled the plug on his Justice world tour in order to prioritize his health.

AEG advanced Justin $40 million for the tour, and they demanded repayment on $26 million of that after JB canceled several shows.

Scooter’s company, Hybe, footed the bill with the understanding that Justin would pay them back.

The two parties agreed to a payment plan — but Justin only wound up making one payment.

Now, years later, TMZ is reporting that Justin has paid back the full amount in one lump sum.

US businessman Scooter Braun and Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrive for YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

Not only that, Justin and Scooter have reportedly reached a settlement for the $11 million in various unpaid commissions that Bieber owed.

TMZ reports that Scooter settled for only about half of what Justin owed, making it a hell of a deal for the Biebs.

The news comes amid reports of financial troubles for Bieber.

But if he had that kind of cash on hand, we guess he’s not struggling too badly!

The timing of today’s two big Bieber events might not be coincidental, as Justin might have been motivated to settle the score with Scooter before his new album drops.

Justin Bieber attends the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Casamigos)

The good news: New Bieber music is on the way!

Anyway, now that he’s cleaned up his messy business entanglements, Justin is free to focus on the music!

According to TMZ, Justin announced his latest project in subtle — and, frankly, bizarre — fashion.

Billboards featuring a shitless JB, the title of the album (Swag, one of Justin’s favorite words) and a tracklist popped up first in the Icelandic capital of Reykjavik and later in Los Angeles.

Perhaps, like Bjork before him, the Biebs is huge in Iceland.

Justin has yet to confirm the project, but multiple outlets have confirmed that it’s on the way. And Beliebers will be pleased to learn that it features a whopping 20 tracks!

Even better, of course, is the fact that the latest Justin news has nothing to do with his drug use or his allegedly troubled marriage.

It’s Christmas in July for folks who have been rooting for the man to turn things around.