Justin Bieber Describes Toxic Marriage in ‘Walking Away’ Lyrics: Is This a …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Justin Bieber released a surprise new album.

After months of making headlines for all of the wrong reasons but also a thirst trap, he’s released new music.

One of his songs includes lyrics that appear to be a lengthy confession.

Justin sings about a toxic marriage … and makes an ominous vow. This could be a recipe for misery for him and Hailey.

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and his wife US model Hailey Bieber watch Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Is Justin Bieber singing about fights with Hailey?

On Friday, July 11, Justin Bieber surprised fans with Swag, his new 21-track album.

One song in particular, “Walking Away,” is really jumping out at fans.

The song appears to be diving directly into rumors of marital problems with Hailey, as it describes an unnamed partner “throwing stones at my back” while the singer is “defenseless.”

“Girl, we better stop before we say some s–t,” Justin warns in his lyrics. “We’ve been testing our patience.”

Remember, the singer very recently confessed to insulting Hailey purely out of a desire to hurt her feelings.

“I think we better off if we just take a break,” Justin’s lyrics continued.

“And remember what grace is.”

Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

‘Walking Away’ really sounds like it’s about a toxic marriage

“Baby, I ain’t walking away,” Justin Bieber continues in the lyrics. “You were my diamond / Gave you a ring / I made you a promise.”

Seemingly admitting to his flaws, he sings:

“I told you, ‘I’d change’ / It’s just human nature / These growing pains / And baby, I ain’t walking away.”

Justin adds: “Head is spinnin’, and it don’t know when to stop / You said ‘Forever,’ babe, did you mean it or not? / And if it ain’t right, babe, you know I respect it / But if you need time, just take your time.”

Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber (L) and US model Hailey Bieber arrive for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Most assume that songs like this are autobiographical. And it is likely that Justin expects his fans to interpret these lyrics in such a personal manner.

It sounds like he is confessing to being a toxic husband to the point where he and Hailey had to take a break. Maybe a break from fighting, or maybe a break from each other.

Autobiographical songs are very common.

After all, Selena Gomez’s “It Ain’t Me” seems like more or less an exact description of the Bieber-shaped bullet that she dodged back in 2018.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021. (Photo Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

‘And baby, I ain’t walking away’

The most worrisome part of these lyrics, if they are a confession, isn’t Justin Bieber’s obvious anger issues or the clear marital woes.

Fans have known about this for a while.

Maybe the worst part of the lyrics is that Justin isn’t walking away.

He describes a toxic marriage and just … doesn’t appear to be planning to make any changes.

That sounds like a recipe for misery for Justin, for Hailey, and for Jack.