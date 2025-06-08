Justin Bieber Rants About God and Ketamine, Freaks Fans Out

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Justin Bieber is back in the news.

For all the wrong reasons.

The singer dropped a new series of cryptic social media posts over the weekend, this time making references to both God (a good thing) and ketamine use (a very bad thing).

Justin Bieber performs with Daniel Caesar onstage at the Coachella Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 15, 2022 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

“This is how I feel after people keep telling me there’s more work to do after I’ve given everything I have to give. I don’t think any of us can handle hearing, ‘You just gotta try a little harder and you will be like me.’ It’s not true,’” Bieber wrote over an extreme closeup photo of his face via Instagram on June 7.

“I listened to fools who told me to work harder. And there’s no end to trying to earn ur spot in this life because I tried.”

For a long while now, Bieber has shared similarly mysterious posts — talking, for example, at one point last month about being selfish.

Justin Bieber attends Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

In this case, Bieber went on as follows:

“This life is about God loving us so w”e can love each other. Quit making ur life about work smh. God will always inspire U to want to work hard.”

Bieber then argued, “U think if you don’t tell people to work hard, they won’t. Stop playing God please.”

This is a fair point, we suppose, albeit a seemingly random and confusing one.

For someone whose alleged drug abuse caused an assistant to recently quit, though, things later took a turn amid this flurry of uploads.

Justin Bieber performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022. (Photo Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A subsquently slide included screenshot of an AI response to Bieber asking if “ketamine has been used to control people’s emotions.”

The AI response claimed that “there is clear evidence ketamine has been misused in certain law enforcement scenarios” with “proportionate effects on Black individuals.”

(Ketamine is a prescription drug that can be used as a dissociative anesthetic to treat depression and pain management under a doctor’s care. But it can be very dangerous when abused.)

In a yet another Instagram Story, Bieber suggested that “conditioning” will “make u feel like u didn’t know what the f*** you knew.”

Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

“I f***ing always knew in my gut that Jesus was the answer to the pain we are all facing,” Bieber said.

“People still keep making me think if I work hard on myself, I’ll [be] better like them. But the harder I work on myself, the more I think about myself. I thought the point was to think about one another? The only thing that helps me to think about others [is] to let go, not try harder.”

As cited above, Bieber has raised many concerns of late over messages such as these.

Fans simply don’t know what to make of them.

Singer Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022. (Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Bieber concluded his new post by encouraging his followers to “join [him] in letting go of not trying harder.”

From what we can gather, Justin’s marriage to Hailey Bieber is actually doing just fine these days. But can the same be said for the artist himself?

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” said one source this spring to The Hollywood Reporter, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“He’s lost,” added another insider, who was identified only as “a former colleague.

This same individual added: “Whatever he’s going through, I pray for him and hope he’s okay.”