Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Finally Make Red Carpet Debut!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce did not make the red carpet debut that anyone expected.

Oh, they walked the red carpet. But it wasn’t at the Grammy Awards or the Met Gala or any other normal major event.

Instead, they picked something casual. Something much closer to home.

If anything, this unorthodox choice seems to be delighting Swifties, who are celebrating this long-awaited milestone.

Travis Kelce, left, and Taylor Swift react as the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers play during the first period in Game Four of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025. (Photo Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on the red carpet!

This week, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their red carpet debut after nearly two full years of dating.

The Instagram account for Tight End University in Nashville held its opening night ceremony.

In the video, we can see Taylor and Travis positively beaming as they walk the red carpet together.

“So, are we calling this their first ‘red carpet’ but casual?” quipped one fan in the comments.

“The red carpet moment that the world has waited on for two years happened at TEU?” marveled another.

“I kind of love this. Met Gala? Grammys? Hell no we’re doing TEU!”

And another praised: “I cannot express enough how much I LOVE that Taylor didn’t look at the cameras she looked at Travis looking at the cameras! Having his moment. Holy class act!!”

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs attend the Men’s Singles Final match between Taylor Fritz of the United States and Jannik Sinner of Italy on Day Fourteen of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 08, 2024. (Photo Credit: Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

This feels like such a deliberate choice

Taylor Swift has seen past relationships torn apart by nonstop press coverage and even by her own fans.

Yes, Swifties are hyped about this romance.

And, after her dirtbag summer in 2023, it was a relief to see her with someone so different — and so much better.

But Taylor has made it clear that this is a romance that she’s doing on her own terms.

From the start of the soft launch of their romance in 2023, Taylor and Travis have hyped each other up.

Travis very sensibly attended Taylor’s concerts.

Taylor made headlines by attending his sports games, causing millions of us to learn an astonishing number of things about football and the culture surrounding it.

With that in mind, it is only natural that Taylor might call attention to Travis’ personal project with this relationship milestone.

Taylor Swift celebrates with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after defeating the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 26, 2025. (Photo Credit: David Eulitt/Getty Images)

What exactly is ‘Tight End University’ anyway?

If you saw the name and briefly wondered if Taylor and Travis paid a visit to some sort of adult media studio, you’re not alone.

Tight End University is an annual three-day summer training camp.

He founded it in 2021 with George Kittle, who is also a football player, and with Greg Olsen, a sportscaster.

As we said, Taylor’s entanglement with Travis has caused us all to learn a remarkable amount about football.