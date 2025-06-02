Taylor Swift Brings a Little Piece of Travis Kelce to Selena Gomez Dinner

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Taylor Swift has Travis Kelce with her, even when they aren’t together.

Over the weekend, Taylor was still riding high after regaining the rights to her first six albums.

In an apparent celebratory mood, she met up with longtime bestie Selena Gomez.

She didn’t go without one major piece of bling signaling her bond to Travis, however.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023. (Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez turned heads with their besties dinner

Some have speculated that Taylor Swift would have shared the news about reacquiring her masters earlier if the AMAs hadn’t snubbed her this year.

She and Selena Gomez have a lot in common. Both are fantastically talented pop singers.

Both women once dated one of the hot Jonas Brothers. And both have recently become billionaires.

Additionally, both Taylor and Selena are in serious relationships.

Taylor has been with Travis Kelce for over a year and a half. And Selena is engaged to Benny Blanco.

Photos across social media and tabloids show Taylor apparently gagged on whatever tea Selena is spilling.

The two pop superstars shared a dinner on Saturday night at Monkey Bar, a steakhouse in New York.

While we can only speculate about the topic or topics of discussion as the two enjoyed dinner, one conspicuous detail jumped out at Swifties.

Taylor Swift attends the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025. (Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift wore a nod to Travis Kelce

As part of her Saturday night ensemble for the final hours before Pride Month, Taylor Swift wore a custom Wove x Michelle Wie West gold and diamond tennis friendship bracelet.

You might assume that the bracelet is for one of her famous besties, like Selena herself. But it is not.

The bracelet bears the letters “TNT.” It was a gift to Taylor from Travis Kelce.

He gave it to her, and has one of his own — a matching pair.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez attends the 97th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 2, 2025. (Photo Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Taylor and Travis have been an item since late in the summer of 2023, when she made headlines by attending his games.

Travis is a football player for a team called the Chiefs.

He and his brother, who is now retired but previously played for a different team, were already well-known within the subculture of sports fans.

Similarly, Benny Blanco was already a professional music producer within the industry. However, his romance with Selena and now their engagement has made him very famous.

Recording artists Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez hug during the iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Forum on April 3, 2016. (Photo Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio / Turner)

Fans love these besties

Truth be told, both Taylor and Selena and their friendship mean more to many of their fans than either of their respective romantic partners.

The two have been friends for over a decade.

That decade has included extreme highs and lows, from creative successes to Taylor’s 2016 backlash and Selena’s years battling lupus, to both women becoming billionaires.

Men come and go, but best friends are (hopefully) forever.