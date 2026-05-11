John Mulaney Accuses RFK Jr. of Cheating on Cheryl Hines In Shocking Standup Bit

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John Mulaney’s comedy isn’t as squeaky-clean as that of, say, Nate Bargatze, but he’s also not one of the edgelord podcast veterans who says shocking stuff just for the sake of it.

So when Mulaney made some fiery allegations about Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a recent performance at a charity event, the claim was treated with more seriousness than it might have been otherwise.

Mulaney was hosting the Night of Too Many Stars at the Hollywood Bowl on Sunday night when he showcased his RFK Jr. impression during a bit about the Health and Human Services secretary,

John Mulaney attends Netflix FYSEE: Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney ATAS Official at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on May 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mulaney began by noting that he actually knows RFK — or “Bobby” as he calls him — personally.

“That’s how much he shouldn’t be in the government. I know him,” he said, adding:

“He’s comedy-adjacent. He’s married to that woman from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog. But he likes to be around comedy people.

“Sorry for the pearl clutch here … Sorry to drop that public domain information.”

“John Mulaney’s bit about RFK Jr. is finally online and it reminds me that when he said ‘he’s married to the lady from Curb Your Enthusiasm and cheats on her like a dog’ I fully gasped like that was surprising to me somehow,” tweeted one person who shared footage of the bit on X (formerly Twitter).

Now, it’s no surprise that RFK isn’t exactly a model husband.

Journalist Olivia Nuzzi admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Kennedy during his 2024 presidential run, although it’s unclear if they ever had sex.

And Kennedy admitted to having multiple affairs while married to his first wife, who later took her own life.

So yeah, there’s nothing terribly shocking about anything that Mulaney claimed on stage last night.

We just didn’t expect a mostly apolitical comedian like Mulaney to deliver such a dagger — to say nothing of the shockingly accurate impersonation!