Grammys 2025: The Complete List of the Night’s Biggest Winners

There was no shortage of memorable moments at the 2025 Grammy Awards.
But while performances from Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Teddy Swims had the audience dancing in the aisles, music’s biggest night was, as always, about the winners.
So without further ado, here’s your complete list of all the artists who took home the night’s biggest hardware.
Record of the Year
Winner:
“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar
Nominees:
“Now and Then” — The Beatles
“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé
“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter
“360” — Charli XCX
“Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan
“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
Best Country Album
Winner:
“Cowboy Carter” — Beyonce
Nominees:
“F-1 Trillion” — Post Malone
“Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves
“Higher” — Chris Stapleton
“Whirlwind” — Lainey Wilson
Best Rap Album
Winner:
“Alligator Bites Never Heal” — Doechii
Nominees:
“Might Delete Later” — J. Cole
“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” — Common and Pete Rock
“The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” — Eminem
“We Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Winner:
“Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Nominees:
“Us.” by Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift
“Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé featuring Post Malone
“Guess” by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish
“The Boy is Mine” by Ariana Grande featuring Brandy and Monica
Best Pop Solo Performance
Winner:
“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter
Nominees:
“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé
“Apple” – Charli xcx
“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish
“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan
Best New Artist
Winner:
Chappell Roan
Nominees:
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Best R&B Album
Winner:
“11:11 (Deluxe) “– Chris Brown
Nominees:
“Vantablack” – Lalah Hathaway
“Revenge” – Muni Long
“Algorithm” – Lucky Daye
“Coming Home” – Usher
Song of the Year
Winner:
“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Nominees:
“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey
“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone
“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan
“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyonce
Album of the Year
Winner:
“Cowboy Carter” – Beyonce
Nominees:
“New Blue Sun” – André 3000
“Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter
“Brat” – Charli XCX
“Djesse Vol. 4” – Jacob Collier
“Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish
“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan
“The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift