Grammys 2025: The Complete List of the Night’s Biggest Winners

There was no shortage of memorable moments at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

But while performances from Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and Teddy Swims had the audience dancing in the aisles, music’s biggest night was, as always, about the winners.

So without further ado, here’s your complete list of all the artists who took home the night’s biggest hardware.

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Best Country Album award for â€œCowboy Carterâ€ from Taylor Swift onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Record of the Year

Winner:

“Not Like Us” — Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

“Now and Then” — The Beatles

“Texas Hold ‘Em” — Beyoncé

“Espresso” — Sabrina Carpenter

“360” — Charli XCX

“Birds of a Feather” — Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe!” — Chappell Roan

“Fortnight” — Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

Kendrick Lamar accepts the Record of the Year award for “Not Like Us” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Best Country Album

Winner:

“Cowboy Carter” — Beyonce

Nominees:

“F-1 Trillion” — Post Malone

“Deeper Well” — Kacey Musgraves

“Higher” — Chris Stapleton

“Whirlwind” — Lainey Wilson

Best Rap Album

Winner:

“Alligator Bites Never Heal” — Doechii

Nominees:

“Might Delete Later” — J. Cole

“The Auditorium, Vol. 1” — Common and Pete Rock

“The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)” — Eminem

“We Don’t Trust You” — Future and Metro Boomin

Doechii, winner of the Best Rap Album award for “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” poses in the press room during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Winner:

“Die with a Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Nominees:

“Us.” by Gracie Abrams featuring Taylor Swift

“Levii’s Jeans” by Beyoncé featuring Post Malone

“Guess” by Charli XCX featuring Billie Eilish

“The Boy is Mine” by Ariana Grande featuring Brandy and Monica

Best Pop Solo Performance

Winner:

“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter

Nominees:

“BODYGUARD” – Beyoncé

“Apple” – Charli xcx

“BIRDS OF A FEATHER” – Billie Eilish

“Good Luck, Babe! “– Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan accepts the Best New Artist award onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Best New Artist

Winner:

Chappell Roan

Nominees:

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best R&B Album

Winner:

“11:11 (Deluxe) “– Chris Brown

Nominees:

“Vantablack” – Lalah Hathaway

“Revenge” – Muni Long

“Algorithm” – Lucky Daye

“Coming Home” – Usher

Song of the Year

Winner:

“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar

Nominees:

“A Bar Song (Tipsy)” Shaboozey

“Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish

“Die With a Smile” – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

“Fortnight” – Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone

“Good Luck, Babe!” – Chappell Roan

“Please Please Please” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Texas Hold ‘Em” – Beyonce

BeyoncÃ© accepts the Album of the Year award for “COWBOY CARTER” onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Album of the Year

Winner:

“Cowboy Carter” – Beyonce

Nominees:

“New Blue Sun” – André 3000

“Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Brat” – Charli XCX

“Djesse Vol. 4” – Jacob Collier

“Hit Me Hard and Soft” – Billie Eilish

“The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” – Chappell Roan

“The Tortured Poets Department” – Taylor Swift