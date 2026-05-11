Cole Tomas Allen, Accused WHCD Shooter, Pleads Not Guilty

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Over the past couple of weeks, we have all learned as much as there is to know about Cole Tomas Allen.

The alleged assailant, who prosecutors accuse of plotting to assassinate Donald Trump, appeared in court on Monday.

There, he entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charges that he’s facing.

Here’s what we know about the case that grows more bizarre the more that one scrutinizes it.

Todd Blanche speaks as Jeanine Pirro and Kash Patel listen, at a press conference at the Department of Justice on April 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

He ‘pleads not guilty’

On Monday, May 11, 31-year-old Allen was shackled and wearing prison clothes when he appeared in person in federal court.

His public defender, Tezira Abe, entered a plea on his behalf during the hearing.

Allen “pleads not guilty to all four counts as charged.”

AUSA Charles Jones informed the judge that, as early as next week, the prosecution will begin turning over discovery so the the defense can build their case.

Abe shared that he intends to ask DC federal prosecutors to recuse themselves due to the political entanglement of Jeanine Pirro’s involvement.

Allen’s charges stem from an alleged incident from the night of Saturday, April 25.

That was the night of the ill-advised White House Correspondent’s Dinner at the Washington Hilton hotel.

According to prosecutors, Allen showed up with guns, knives, and other tools.

There are claims that he exchanged gunfire with security, which may have included a Secret Service officer.

(It is widely believed that there was friendly fire on that night. Many are still sorting out fact from fiction when it comes to that evening’s sequence of events.)

Security camera footage released by U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro reportedly shows how suspect Cole Tomas Allen started his attack at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. https://t.co/3X1P03xAll pic.twitter.com/9z4CwSS0Rm — Reuters (@Reuters) May 1, 2026

One of the charges is (relatively) new

Initially, prosecutors charged Allen with attempting to assassinate the president, transportation of a firearm and ammunition through interstate commerce with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

A grand jury has since indicted him on an additional charge: shooting a Secret Service agent.

Some believe that this may be a charge under the felony murder rule.

(That is, if there was friendly fire resulting in a shot to the Secret Service agent, but it happened during Allen’s alleged commission of a felony, then he would be legally culpable. It is a well-intentioned law with more downsides than upsides.)

The Trump regime has asserted publicly that this was not a friendly fire incident, in case that’s worth anything.

31-year-old Allen was a teacher. He allegedly sent an apology note to his family ahead of the incident.

This case appears to be another example of “normie assassins” in the Trump era. That is, people who do not seem to be political extremists taking extreme and violent action.

Some would say that living in a constitutional crisis inevitable spawns retaliatory political violence.

But, even if the claims about Allen’s actions and motives are true, there is a lot that we still do not know.

Perhaps we’ll learn more at trial. But with Allen not speaking at this hearing, we wouldn’t count on it.

He is next due in court on June 29.