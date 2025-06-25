Kate Middleton Was ‘Really Ill,’ ‘Fortunate’ to Survive Cancer: …

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Back in January, Kate Middleton announced that she was in remission from cancer.

We still don’t know much about her illness or the course of treatment she underwent — but one knowledgeable insider says the situation was far more serious than the public was led to believe.

In fact, a royal expert wrote this week that Kate is “fortunate” to have survived her bout with cancer.

Britain’s Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles as she attends the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, west of London, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Kate’s recovery was in doubt at one point, royal expert claims

“I can say that, from what I understand, she is fortunate to even be speaking of recovery,” the Daily Mail’s royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote on Tuesday.

Kate’s health has come under renewed scrutiny this week, thanks to her decision to skip this year’s Royal Ascot horse races after being scheduled to attend.

A source confirmed to the Mail that the cancellation was the result of lingering health issues:

Catherine, Princess Of Wales is seen during the opening of Evelina London’s new children’s day surgery unit on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Vogler – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“On some levels, I actually think this is a good reminder that she was really seriously ill last year and underwent a significant period of chemo,” said the insider.

“As anyone who has been through that experience will tell you, you can feel very unwell for a long time afterwards. It can take years [to recover].”

Kate’s workaholic ways are the stuff of legend

Fortunately, Kate is scheduled to resume her schedule of public engagements next week.

Britain’s Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) leave in a carriage after the Order of the Garter service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, west of London, on June 16, 2025. (Photo by YUI MOK/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

As usual, she’ll be in attendance when the Wimbledon tennis championships get underway on June 30.

Kate is also scheduled to join a “meet and greet” for a French state visit at Windsor Castle on July 8.

Like King Charles, who is still battling cancer, Kate is a self-proclaimed workaholic who reportedly struggled to adopt a slower pace of life at the start of her treatment.

And while she’s now on the upswing, it seems she’s not quite back to 100 percent.

Catherine, Princess of Wales at an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace on December 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jonathan Brady – Pool / Getty Images)

Her Royal Ascot cancellation came on the heels of a string of high-profile appearances, including a cameo at one of the biggest royal events of the year, Trooping the Colour.

It sounds like Kate might have bitten off a bit more than she could chew and decided — possibly at the behest of her doctors — to take it easy ahead of her July appearances.

We’re sure the Princess of Wales understands the importance of self-care.

But she’s also a person who clearly feels the full weight of her responsibility to her family and her country, and she may struggle to find the right balance at times.