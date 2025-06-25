Gloria Zamora: Fitness Influencer Murdered By Estranged Husband

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tragic news out of San Bernardino today, as fitness influencer Gloria Zamora and friend Hector Garduno were gunned down outside of a restaurant Monday night.

The alleged assailant is Zamora’s estranged husband, Thomas Alberto Tamayo Lizarrago.

Zamora was a wildly popular social media figure whose videos — which mostly centered around fitness advice for fellow moms — enabled her to amass 155,000 Instagram followers and 85,000 followers on TikTok.

Gloria Zamora hosts an episode of her popular podcast. (YouTube )

She also hosted the popular “HERizon” podcast, which appeared on multiple platforms.

Police suspect jealous ex in double homicide investigation

According to NBC News, a jealous Lizarrago assumed that Zamora and Garduno were on a date. Lizarrago has now been taken into custody.

“There was a male and a female that were estranged; they were going through a divorce, that led to this,” Fontana Police Department Officer Steve Reed told Los Angeles’ KABC.

“We don’t know how he knew where she was at, but apparently, she had been at the restaurant for approximately an hour prior to the shooting.”

Gloria Zamora’s family shares fond memory, launches fundraiser

Gloria was a mother of seven, and her eldest daughter recently shared her grief on a GoFundMe page launched in Zamora’s honor.

“I miss my mom so much,” said daughter Jazlynne Zamora, 24. “Nobody saw her Saturday. She was gone for a business meeting. She did a photo shoot and met her business partner because they were going to open up a gym for women.

“I’m just waiting for her to walk in through the door and come in laughing. It’s just so hard.”

Jazlynne went on to explain that Gloria was cherished not only by her family but by her entire community.

“My mom was more than just a mother — she was a light in her community,” Jazlynne Zamora said.

“She uplifted and inspired countless women, reminding them of their worth, their strength, and their potential. She always said, ‘Women can do anything they set their minds to,’ and she lived those words every day. Her courage, kindness, and determination touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

“He was always very abusive to my mom,” Jazlynne said of her stepfather. “Mentally and physically and emotionally abusive up until Saturday. Every day was a fight and argument and an issue with my mom.”

Garduno’s family said that he was a father of four daughters.

“He was a loving, devoted, and hardworking man that was tragically murdered and gone too soon,” they wrote in their own fundraising post.

“He lived life with strength and did everything he could for his four daughters and family. His passing has left a hole in our hearts and a void in our lives that can never be filled.”

Our thoughts go out to Gloria and Hector’s loved ones in the wake of this unspeakable tragedy.