Taylor Swift Married? Singer Sets Romantic Status Straight

Taylor Swift would like to tell her side of her ongoing love story.

In the wake of ever-growing speculation that she’s married to Travis Kelce, the singer visited families at Joe DiMaggio’s Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Florida on June 13.

As recounted and reported a few days later, Swift spoke with one of the patients about what brought her to the Sunshine State… with fans taking special note of the way she referred to Kelce.

“My boyfriend is training here,” the 35-year-old said in a video of the encounter shared to TikTok June 16. “So I just thought I’d come and see how you’re doing. Just drop in on you.”

First of all, Taylor Swift is simply the best. So charitable. So giving. So selfless.

Second of all, there it is. Kelce is her BOYFRIEND, people. Not her husband.

Will this finally end all the chatter regarding the very famous couple’s romantic status? We doubt it to be honest.

Mere days before the artist’s visit to the hospital, social media users thought that she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end had exchanged vows after a wedding planner appeared to say that the stars attended Travis’ cousin’s nuptials as “Taylor and Travis Kelce.”

An Instagram video of wedding stationary also noted the pair were assigned to Table 13, Taylor’s favorite number.

Yes, folks. This is the depths to which people are mining the Internet for clues about Swift and Kelce.

E! News, however, has confirmed that the beloved celebrities are decidedly NOT married. Everyone needs to calm down now.

It’s been over a year at this point for Travis and Taylor in terms of facing questions about when they’ll get hitched.

All the way back in May 2024, for example, Jason Kelce hinted that his brother had proposed to Swift and that their wedding planning was underway.

But this hasn’t come to fruition.

Swift and Kelce got together in the late summer of 2023. They’ve managed in the time since to both be very public in their romance, but also keeping things mostly private.

Yes, they go out together often. But they rarely talk a lot about their relationship.

“I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” Swift previously told Time Magazine of attending Chiefs games. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone.”