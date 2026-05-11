West Wilson Skewered for ‘Ease of Lying’ at ‘Summer House’ Reunion

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This is not a fun time to be West Wilson.

In the wake of the Summer House reunion leak, we now have a preview through official channels.

Several members of the cast — including Ciara Miller in her revenge dress — gather to plan how to approach the scandal.

They dive right into calling out West’s “lying,” preparing to show receipts. This is going to be brutal.

Jesse Solomon, Lindsay Hubbard, West Wilson, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Ciara Miller, and Carl Radke of the cast of Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ appear on SiriusXM’s Front Row Series at SiriusXM Studios on January 27, 2026. (Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

‘Ease of lying’

On Monday, May 11, a preview clip of the Summer House reunion special aired at the NBC Upfronts.

We all knew that Season 10 was going to end like this — even before the leaked audio.

Now, however, we know how contentious things truly became.

Across social media, clips are circulating — showcasing the drama and the long-awaited confrontations.

Sometimes, excoriating an ex is a team sport.

Kyle Cooke, who has also been doing press to promote the upcoming reunion, appears in a clip speaking to Ciara Miller, Carl Radke, Ben Waddell, and Mia Calabrese.

They’re effectively in a huddle, working out their game plan.

Kyle advised his castmates to “focus on West’s ease of lying.”

He noted: “We know that he had a full-blown exclusive relationship since February of 2025.”

Again referring to West’s erstwhile entanglement with Meija Moreno, Kyle added: “We have receipts.”

The Summer House reunion leak did not look good for Amanda Batula and West Wilson pic.twitter.com/g23kIgOFbd — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) May 4, 2026

His ex ‘can’t wait’ to see him humiliated

Ciara agreed that West had “had a girlfriend the entire time.”

She said that she “can’t wait” for the aforementioned receipts.

As has already been reported, Ciara wore what we can only describe as a jaw-droppingly gorgeous “revenge dress.”

If you have to meet up with your ex — in this case, it’s a work obligation — you might as well look your best.

And she does. She absolutely does.

Andy Cohen revealed it was a Bravo fan that figured out who leaked the "Summer House" reunion audio 😮 pic.twitter.com/yiwgMUk2rK — Page Six (@PageSix) April 27, 2026

Back in March, Amanda Batula (Ciara’s ex-bestie) and West (Ciara’s ex) revealed their “connection” to the public.

Or, rather, they confirmed it. Rumors had swirled for weeks. The cat was arguably out of the bag.

Wet had also been dating Meija, even reportedly assuring her that she was his only girl.

Even after the romance was revealed, he claimed that “there was no overlap” between the entanglements.

Meanwhile, the dishonesty of Amanda hanging out with Ciara without letting her know … that hurt. Ciara had to find out mere hours before the rest of the world did. West won’t be the only one who gets an earful.

The reunion airs on May 26. We suspect that we haven’t seen (or heard) more than a fraction of the total drama.