Taylor Frankie Paul Appears to Accuse Mikayla Matthews of Betrayal in Mother’s Day …

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An angry and meandering rant is certainly one way to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Taylor Frankie Paul had a lot to say — returning to social media and describing abuse that she has suffered and calling out a “friend” who she feels has betrayed her.

Many believe that she is referring to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Mikayla Matthews, but she does not actually name her.

While fans are divided over whether her anger is misdirected, it’s a powerful read from someone who has been through so much.

Taylor Paul attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026. (Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

‘It’s Mother’s Day so I’ll say whatever I want’

On Sunday, May 10, Taylor took to her Instagram page to share photos of her as a mom … alongside a long, long caption.

“It’s Mother’s Day so I’ll say whatever I want,” she began.

“As if it’s not already the worst time,” Taylor wrote, “I have STILL have ‘friends’ kicking me while I’m already down and calling it ‘setting a boundary’ and then BLAMES ME for being upset and responding.”

She lamented: “That’s called shaming and attack while I had a moment to breathe and she knew that.”

“Not once have a called myself a ‘victim,'” Taylor clarified. “But I’m HUMAN and have breaking points.”

On Mother’s Day 2026, Taylor Frankie Paul had a lot to say. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“What a snake friend just did to me in the public eye after everything she just witnessed …” Taylor marveled.

“The lack of empathy and silence was loud enough,” she commented.

“Did you see the hearing?” Taylor asked. “Did you see the bruises?”

She continued: “Yet she’s bringing up ‘picking sides’? Yes usually you do for friends you know go through that.”

Taylor asked: “Have you been hurt while pregnant? Have you been beaten right after giving birth? Have you lost two babies due to who knows what?”

‘That is what an enemy is’

Taylor’s questions continued: “Have you gone to jail for finally breaking and taking the only blame for years? Have you been in trouble for getting ready to feel pretty two months postpartum that you cry off your make up and return to an ugly tee shirt?”

She went on: “Can you even understand what I’m saying just from just a psychological point? No clearly not.”

Taylor added: “If it’s being used as an analogy to rash cream.. You heard one side and never called me after, in fact ignored me twice. That is what an enemy is.”

She asserted: “Your trauma doesn’t give you a pass to kick me while down and cover it with ‘a boundary’ months later after the fact. …”

Taylor acknowledged: “She is right to state her ‘boundary’ sure …but go ahead tell them the truth.”

“Who was your last convo with regarding the situation? Not me,” Taylor accused. “What other questions did you have in the concerns while filming with me…’does she get paid more than us?'”

She advised: “Save the ‘concern for children act’ They all know I’m good to my children. I’ve missed more events, girls nights, and opportunities to stay home with my kids more than some could ever say.”

On a more positive note, Taylor wrote: “Happy Mothers Day to all the moms out there.” She included a pair-of-hearts emoji.

“Of course I’m spiraling… people calling me out yet I can’t respond?” Taylor argued. “Exactly what I will NOT be tolerating ever again.”

At the end, she concluded: “Thank you GOD for the people you sent to help me through this with my enemies so close.” Ouch!